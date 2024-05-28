What Does ‘The Morning Show’ Have in Store for Season 4?

Critically acclaimed TV series The Morning Show has had a stellar run so far, establishing itself as one of the few successful Apple TV+ shows.

The Morning Show was able to score an early renewal for season 4 in April 2023, months before season 3 premiered. There has been a two-year gap between the release of two simultaneous seasons, and an educated guess would mean season 4 is likely to come out in 2025. Filming and post-production for a series of The Morning Show‘s stature can be tough, taking into account the accommodation of dates for its star-studded cast. The delay due to strikes should also be taken into account, and it doesn’t look like season 4 of the drama series will arrive before fall 2025.

It’s a given that Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will return as lead characters Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson. The fact that the duo are also executive producers on the show leaves no room for them not to reprise their respective roles, at least for season 4. Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, and Greta Lee are all expected to appear in season 4 as well.

Based on where their stories left off at the end of season 3, there are a few supporting actors we’re expecting to see back. Juliana Margolies will likely return as Laura Peterson, despite the fallout between her and Witherspoon’s characters. Jon Hamm is another A-lister who will probably return for season 4, although he might be featured more sparsely in the upcoming seasons. There is a likelihood of Nicole Beharie not returning after her character joins a sports network in season 3.

Spoilers for season 3 of The Morning Show ahead

As for the plot, not much is known from the streamer’s end as of yet. Going by the ending of season 3, the after-effects of the UBA and NBN merger will likely take up most of the initial screen time. There is a lot to be resolved on that front from the show’s point of view, including potential exits. Alex (Aniston) is shown to acquire considerable power towards the end after getting a new role, and it will be intriguing to see how the writers shape her character for season 4. Real-life events are a major feature of the series, so we’ll be eager to see what ends up being incorporated into the show’s storyline.

Season 1-3 of The Morning Show is available to stream on Apple TV+.

