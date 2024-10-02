Ariana Grande seemingly had an existential crisis regarding the moon landing after a lie detector test with Vanity Fair.

In a 21-minute lie detector with Vanity Fair, Ariana was asked about her career and other rapid-fire questions. Most of them were in relation to her personal life, her interests, and her achievements. Several questions, however, appeared completely out of left field. A question about the moon landing is one of those questions that caught Ariana off guard.

Cynthia Erivo asked Ariana, “Do you think the moon landing was fake?” Ariana Grande appeared so surprised by the question, she couldn’t help but immediately say, “Jesus Christ! What do you take me for?” She responded, “no,” she doesn’t think that the moon landing was fake. Her denial was full of hesitation, and the lie detector thinks her response is “inconclusive.”

ariana is so effortlessly hilarious ?pic.twitter.com/DlBlh85LF6 — Ariana Grande Updates (@AGSpotifyData) September 30, 2024

“Do you think the Earth is actually flat?” This question was posed right after Ariana was asked about the moon landing. Ariana immediately said no. The person analyzing the lie detector said, “She may be telling the truth.” When asked the question once more, they were able to confirm that Ariana thinks that the Earth is round. It looks like that moon landing question threw her off completely.

A confused Florida woman

In Ariana’s defense, anyone would be thrown off if they were being asked about the red carpet one moment and then a conspiracy theory the next. She thought hard about the conspiracy, though—she was curious about why there weren’t more videos about the moon landing. Nevertheless, Ariana was horrified that the whole world is going to think she believes in the conspiracy. She adds, “And I’m from Florida, you know what I mean?”

In case you doubt Ariana’s conviction, Cynthia clarified, “Ariana believes that the moon landing is real. It happened. This is just a machine thing.” The last I checked, Florida’s news headlines are totally absurd bangers. Ariana’s moon landing confusion is the least alarming thing to come out of Florida.

