Rocky From ‘Paw Patrol’ Is a Lovable Mutt

If your kids are fascinated by Paw Patrol, they may start peppering you with questions. “Can I have a toy of every character?” “Why doesn’t our city rely on six talking dogs for all its essential services?” “What kind of dog is Rocky?”

Recommended Videos

Well. I’ll confess I don’t have good answers for those first two questions (although Oscar Isaac tackled the second one in a great Saturday Night Live sketch), but at least you can give your kids a straight answer about Rocky.

Paw Patrol follows the adventures of six puppies, each of which drives an astonishingly oversized vehicle and performs various search and rescue operations. The Paw Patrol team is led by a human kid named Ryder, and together they face off against villains like the comically inept Mayor Humdinger.

Paw Patrol has proven to be a huge hit among young kids, spawning multiple movies and a live stage show. I mean, it has dogs and big cars, both of which are things kids tend to love. Is anyone really shocked?

Most of the dogs in the show are specific breeds. For example, the firefighter dog Marshall is a Dalmatian, and the police dog Chase is a German shepherd.

However, Rocky the recycling dog is a mixed breed. That’s right: Rocky is a mutt, and his parents’ breeds are unknown.

Paw Patrol may be kind of insufferable if you’re over 5, but at least Rocky’s character goes to show that a dog doesn’t need to be a purebred to be a great companion. According to the character bio on the official Paw Patrol website, Rocky is “outgoing, imaginative, and mechanically gifted … He’s also a master fixer, able to repair and restore anything! He actually did the coding for this website! Rocky loves to find creative solutions. But if there’s one thing this mixed-breed pup doesn’t like, it’s getting wet. If it’s bath time at Katie’s shop, you can bet Rocky is ‘busy’ with something else.”

If your kids are clamoring for some Paw Patrol, you can stream it on Paramount+.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more