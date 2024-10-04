‘The Platform 2’ release date, trailer, cast, and more

Wake up babe, new platform just dropped. Remember the freaky film in the vertical prison with the platform filled with food that quite literally represented social stratification and inequality? It’s getting a sequel! So with that in mind, here’s what you need to know about the release date, trailer, and cast for The Platform 2.

What was the original Platform about?

Like I said, it’s a vertical prison where a platform of food is lowered between the floors, starting with the top. The prisoners on the top floor have a limited amount of time to eat all the food they can. And oh baby, they do. They take more than their fill, leaving subsequently less and less to eat the further the platform sinks down. The poor suckers left at the bottom are stuck fighting for the scraps. When there aren’t any scraps left, the prisoners turn to each other. Or rather, on each other. When there’s nothing to eat, cannibalism is on the menu. It’s either that, suicide, or starvation. But with only two prisoners per level, even cannibalism won’t get you very far. The setting of The Platform is just that grim. As an artistic representation of a global problem, the film affected viewers all around the world. When only the top 1% of humanity owns 43% of the planet’s financial assets, it’s easy to see why.

What’s gonna happen in the sequel?

Little plot information exists, but apparently the new leader has emerged in the prison who is attempting to Marshall the inmates into rebellion against their brutal conditions. New meat has also arrived in the prison. Human meat. They’re gonna have to learn to survive in this hellhole unless they wanna be dinner.

The sequel, taking place in the same prison, is set to be released on Netflix on October 4th, and will be directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia – the same guy who brought us the original! Now you know who to send the bill to when viewing The Platform 2 inevitably requires you to seek out therapy.

Who’s who in the cast?

The Platform 2 will feature new prisoners stranded inside the hellish visual metaphor. Milena Smit from the series The Snow Girl will be appearing, alongside Hovik Keuchkerian from Money Heist. They’ll be there to keep Natalia Tena from Game of Thrones and Oscar Jaenada from Luis Miguel: The Series company. Hopefully no one eats each other, but in this prison, cannibalism is always an option.

Is there a trailer?

In Platform fashion, here it is all the way at the bottom, so you all can fight to see!

(Featured Image: Netflix)

