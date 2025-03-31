What? Bernie Sanders calls Joe Rogan ‘absolutely right’ about one important issue

Broken clocks are right twice a day and I guess that also applies to Joe Rogan. And Bernie Sanders agrees with him! This feels like an alternate timeline.

On his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan began talking about his views on healthcare. The man who was, decidedly, one of the reasons that Donald Trump is our current president. But Rogan has a surprisingly socialist view on healthcare for Americans.

“I think healthcare 100% should be socially funded. I think that Medicare and Medicaid having programs where people who are hurt can get an operation and it’s not going to bankrupt them for the rest of their life, is another thing that I think society should be,” Rogan said. “It should be apart of our agreement to take care of each other as a community, that we chip in money for what people think of as socialist positions.”

Sanders shared the video, writing “Joe Rogan is absolutely right about this.” And honestly, did not expect to see the day when Sanders and Rogan were agreeing with each other on healthcare but here we are. Rogan is the definition of a Moderate. He has liberal views and conservative takes and it makes moments like this, when he’s agreeing on healthcare reform with Bernie Sanders, just a little jarring.

Joe Rogan is absolutely right about this. https://t.co/xIvMSjARWD — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 30, 2025

The thing is: We should! Speaking from experience, I should not have an in office (small) surgery on my arm with 4 stitches and be out almost $1,000 because of it. The way our current healthcare structure is set up, many Americans are struggling to pay their medical bills. Or won’t go to doctors because of the price it puts on them.

So to see Rogan having a logical thought process behind universal healthcare is…shocking but like I said, even a broken clock is right twice a day.

