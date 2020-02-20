Westworld’s Full Season Three Trailer Is a Violent Delight Pointing Towards a Violent End

Woaaaah, sweet child of mine this is exciting! After some ominous teases, the full trailer for the highly anticipated third season of Westworld is out and it’s finally giving us a clue as to who Aaron Paul will be playing, the purpose he’ll serve … and a possible epic battle between Dolores and Maeve?!

Let’s break this down as much as we can because there’s a lot here to geek out about.

We’ve known for a while that most of the action of season three will take place on the mainland – away from the island (we’re pretty sure it’s an Island) where Westworld and the other parks are located. No, we don’t actually know what city or country that is, though it’s been hinted that the closest land to Westworld is in Asia, not America.

But Dolores is on the mainland now, and she’s found an ally in Caleb, played by Aaron Paul. It looks like Caleb finds Dolores when she’s in some level of distress od disrepair? I’m not sure if this is legitimate or if Dolores is playing the damsel in distress to manipulate a new human she can use for her violent delights with their violent ends.

Those ends definitely seem to be a little bit of wiping out humanity, which seems … bad. But, you know, humanity had a good-ish run and maybe we deserve Tessa Thompson and Evan Rachel Wood ushering in a new era of artificial life. The value of life and the consequences of violence is at the core of Westworld, and that seems to a continuing theme in season three, as well as the value of compassion and love as personified by the one Host who can face Dolores … Maeve (Thandie Newton).

I’m probably most excited to see where Maeve’s story goes this year and what it has to do with Vincent Cassel’s new character. I’m also curious as to how the World War 2 set scenes we saw in the Comic Con trailer will play into this. I assume Maeve is moved to another park but then removed by Cassel to go on her mission to stop Dolores? How will a new experience for Maeve of seeing humans that might literally want to be or fight Nazis affect her sympathy for people?

Another character we’re seeing more of? Ed Harris’s William aka The Man in Black. In the most mind-bending twist of last season, we saw his consciousness reanimated in a post-apocalyptic world, but in this trailer, he seems to think he can save humanity. We also see him interacting with a version 1.0 of Dolores, the woman he fell in love with so long ago … are these dreams? Flashbacks?

And then, of course, we’re still not sure who Tessa Thompson is among the few pearls that Dolores snuck out of the park. Part of me wants her to be Teddy, but I also like that he was given some sort of peace last season. Dolores’s “father” is also a possibility, as he seemed to be one of the only other hosts she cared about.

We’ll start to get answers to these questions, and more questions to ask, when Westworld returns on HBO on March 15th.

