‘Werewolf By Night’ Trailer Brings the Spooks With Gael Garcia Bernal

Werewolf By Night is coming to bring us the frights and we got our first look at the Halloween special from director Michael Giacchino starring Gael García Bernal at D23! What a way to bring in the spooky season with frights and fears! The trailer sets up a group of some of the most interesting collection of people and we see as one is being labeled a “monster” and it feels like such an old fashion horror movie that it instantly moved its way up to the top of my list of Marvel specials I’m excited about!

What we get out of this preview is just an eerie sense that this might be one of Marvel’s more frightening ventures…

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

