We’re Obsessed With This Little Yellow Jacket Stealing a Crumb of Steak

Summer is the time when the food is aplenty, and therefore, so are the bugs. I’m sure most of us have memories of BBQs and cookouts that were mildly sullied by an onslaught of nasty little critters. Maybe you wanted to take your partner to the beach and enjoy a nice picnic, only for wasps and seagulls to get all up in your space. Or maybe that childhood memory of a summer pool party still stings with the scar of a bee invasion.

Yes, I think it’s safe to say most of us don’t associate bugs with cuteness, especially when food is involved. But today, I say we put our differences aside, for the sake of this one little thief who’s really putting his whole body into this heist:

Maybe the best video Ive ever taken? Yellow jacket steals a piece of my dads steak, in slow motion 😂 pic.twitter.com/j1YGzMQN82 — Jack The Vulture (@jackthevulture) July 27, 2022

Like … oh my goodness? Oh my lord? Sweet lil baby?

That one little crumb of steak is so heavy for such a small little yellowjacket that he ends up moving like a drunk girl on her way back from a party. His limbs are all over the place, in a display that’s made even more comical by the video’s slo-mo. And might I just say, the decision to make this slo-mo at all? *Chef’s kiss.*

When looking at the replies to this tweet, I found replies saying that these guys aren’t even stealing the meat for themselves: It’s for their larvae—kind of disgusting when you think about it, but in the context of this video, ugh, we love a king who supports his family.

And in any case, maybe there’s something to learn here. Maybe in some cases, it is okay to just watch while a bug lands on your foods and scuttles it away. Maybe, more to the point, it’s important to recognize what bug is landing on your food, and make up your mind from there.

… Or maybe it doesn’t matter all that much and this can just be a cute video for what it is. Spare steak, uwu?

