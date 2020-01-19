We’re Not Ready to Say Goodbye to Bojack Horseman

Nothing gold can stay, Ponyboys and girls. And that includes one of Netflix’s all-time best original series, Bojack Horseman. The final trailer has been released for part 2 of the show’s 6th and final season, which will be released January 31st.

The critically acclaimed series has only 8 episodes left to wrap up the Hollywoo saga of troubled actor Bojack (Will Arnett), his overworked manager Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), his goofball friend Todd (Aaron Paul), the always chipper Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins), and sardonic writer Diane (Alison Brie).

What started as a showbiz satire with talking animals quickly became one of the funniest, most brutal portrayals of depression, addiction, and trauma we’ve ever seen on television. Helmed by visionary creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Bojack Horseman has delivered an unparalleled combination of gut-busting hilarity with profoundly deep meditations on suffering and relationships.

In the trailer we see newly sober Bojack in professor mode, having taken the acting teacher gig at Wesleyan University that he was offered towards the end of part 1. But as we saw in the final episode of part 1, Bojack’s past mistakes are quickly catching up with him. Over the course of the series, Bojack has hurt the people in his life with his selfishness and his addiction. But is coming to terms with his experiences enough for him to move on? Or are there some choices in life you can never recover from?

In the trailer we see the other characters moving on in their lives: Princess Carolyn with baby Ruthie, Todd and his potential new girlfriend (and fellow asexual) Maude, Mr. Peanutbutter and the continuing adventures of Birthday Dad. Even esteemed character actress/international criminal Margo Martindale is back!

Bojack says, “I used to feel like my whole life was an acting job. Doing an impression of people I saw on television which was just a projection of equally screwed up writers and actors. I felt like a xerox of a xerox of a person.” Bojack may think he has left the trappings and toxicity of fame behind, but the specter of Sarah Lynn and the events in Tesuque, New Mexico still demand a reckoning.

While countless shows come and go, there has never been one like Bojack Horseman. No other show has delivered such a powerful, authentic portrayal of sadness. It’s ironic that a series about an anthropomorphic talking horse has given us the most profound portrayal of the human experience on television. Saying goodbye to this landmark series will be nothing short of devastating.

There’s no better visual metaphor for Bojack’s journey than the final moments of this trailer, when he tries to erase his name but realizes he wrote it in sharpie. Some things you can’t ever erase, no matter how much you try.

Are you ready for the end of Bojack Horseman?

