Comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani is our kind of guy: smart, empathetic, and sincerely geeky. So when he started trending on Twitter, I was worried that our unproblematic prince said or did something deeply uncool. Instead, I was shocked to discover that the internet was railing on Nanjiani for maintaining his muscular physique during the pandemic.

To be clear: a subsection of the internet is body shaming the already jacked Nanjiani because he is still … jacked?

Nanjiani made news at the end of 2019 when he debuted his newly ripped body on Instagram. The actor’s transformation was done in preparation for his role in the upcoming Marvel film Eternals. In the post, Nanjiani explains that he would never have been able to transform himself without the resources of Marvel and their team. “I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world,” he said. “I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”

Nanjiani has since been quarantining throughout the pandemic with his wife, who is high risk. And he’s been maintaining his physique throughout quarantine, which is apparently a problem for some people. Nanjiani was attacked online with baseless claims of steroid use and plastic surgery, presumably from people who are jealous that they’re not coming out of the pandemic looking like a superhero.

Fans of Nanjiani were quick to point out that the very people mocking him clearly have zero problems with a body transformation when a white guy named Chris does it. But I guess the same rules don’t apply to him? Sounds about white to me. It should also be noted that it is mostly MAGA supporters and Parler creeps coming after the openly liberal, democratic Nanjiani. But I guess they have nothing to say about Chris Pratt’s body?

Body shaming Kumail Nanjiani for…being jacked? Is way weird. Especially since all the Chris’ have done the same super-soldier program and never got any flack for it. I wonder what the difference is? pic.twitter.com/NIeUf3DwAb — Jake Low (@JacobYLow) January 3, 2021

…and then along comes a stranger who has no connection to him, his family, his doctor or his life in any way. For some reason, this stranger thinks it’s okay to publicly comment on his body & his mental state, covertly accusing him of steroids & plastic surgery. 2/ — 📎Erin Cummings (@ErinLCummings) January 3, 2021

…forget that it wasn’t that long ago that people were making derogatory comments on this same platform about Chadwick Boseman’s weight loss before anyone knew that he was quietly suffering so greatly. Someone else’s body is not a commodity for you get “likes.” Get a life. X — 📎Erin Cummings (@ErinLCummings) January 3, 2021

The weird projection and outright slander against a pic Kumail Nanjiani for… exercising a lot while seriously isolating to protect his immunocompromised wife is nasty, depressing stuff. Especially when there’s an awesome Pan’s Labyrinth poster behind him to comment on instead. — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) January 3, 2021

Clearly, some folks are starting off 2021 by trumpeting their obvious insecurity and jealousy over Nanjiani’s body. But what they don’t understand is that Nanjiani was a heartthrob long before his physical transformation. His humor, his warmth, and his clearly loving relationship with his wife have made him a lowkey dreamboat for many.

Keep that toxic energy in 2020, haters. We’re Team Nanjiani all the way.

