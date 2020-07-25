comScore

We’re Here for the Corny ‘I Have a Joke’ Jokes Taking Over Twitter

This is the wholesome dad joke content the world needs.

By Chelsea SteinerJul 25th, 2020, 12:26 pm

Remember those halcyon days when we would scroll Twitter for a good time? Once a home of memes, jokes, and gossip, Twitter used to be fun. Remember fun? Remember laughter? Now, we refresh our news feeds with dread, waiting to see what new horrible headline awaits us in the timeline. That’s not to say that Twitter was a picnic before 2016, but the Trump era has ushered in a seemingly relentless demoralizing news cycle.

So now, when a goofy joke or meme starts trending, it feels strangely quaint. Jokes just hit differently amid a global pandemic and economic collapse. They’ve shifted from something we enjoy to something we need on a primal level. We’ve reached a point now where laughter achieves almost the same catharsis as tears.

Which is all to say that we’ve been entertained and delighted by the “I have a joke…” jokes currently taking over Twitter. The setup is simple: you start with “I have a joke about BLANK but INSERT A TRUTH ABOUT BLANK.” Like all good Twitter joke forms, it is endlessly applicable and adaptable for everyone.

Here are some of our favorite takes on the joke:

Do you have a favorite “I have a joke” joke? Share it in the comments!

