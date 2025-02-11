‘Well, you’re not married to her’: Stephen A. Smith shut down over Serena Williams comments

Serena Williams performed at the Super Bowl with Kendrick Lamar to dance on the grave of Drake’s public image. Her dance has angered public facing men in a…weird way. Namely Stephen A. Smith.

The NBA analyst for ESPN was on an episode of the First Take podcast and shared his thoughts on Williams being at the Super Bowl. No one really asked him and yet he shared that he would be upset if his wife (in fact, Smith has never been married according to reports) was trolling an ex. Ignoring that Williams’ performance was more than just “trolling” Drake, Smith shared that he’d leave a partner in this situation that doesn’t apply to him.

“If I’m your husband, I’m thinking, ‘Why are you up there trolling him—trolling your ex?’” Smith said on the podcast. “If I’m married, and my wife is going to troll her ex—go back to his ass. Because clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for—and you with me?” I don’t understand this because does this mean that he thinks a woman should only think about the man she’s with?

He also went on to talk about SZA, who also dated Drake, and said “Everybody knows that she and Drake were together at one time, and it seemed like everyone wanted to get their lick.” Yeah man, he’s Drake. I think he’ll be fine if his ex-girlfriends want to get some revenge on him.

It is men like Smith who are so insecure that they cannot handle women who have had past relationships or who are having a little bit of fun. SZA and Williams performing at the Super Bowl does not hurt you or anyone other than Drake’s feelings. So why are you so pressed that two women, who are performers and athletes, are at the biggest game of the year?

But more than that, Williams’ performance was not just about Drake. It was deeper than that and it is important to see the deeper message.

Serena Williams’ role was two-fold

Yes, Williams dated Drake. And in the past, she’s talked about how she wouldn’t even pick a fight with Lamar, who is from Compton just as Williams and her sister are. But Williams doing the Crip Walk is also important because she did a similar dance after she beat Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon, which earned her a gold medal at the Olympics.

The response to Williams at the time was gross. People acted as if she was “crass” and made a rude reference or joke. She was simply celebrating her victory. In Lamar’s performance, he had many themes of the divide in America and race relations in our country so having Williams do the dance that had many racists angry at her on the Super Bowl stage was intentional and not just because of her past involvement with Drake.

Despite men like Smith and those angry that Williams does…well, anything, it was great seeing Williams on stage having fun and we loved it.

