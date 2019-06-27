comScore 'Well Actually' Episode 2: Little Women | The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue

Well Actually Episode 2: Little Women, Zendaya, and The Boob Wank of Week

by | 5:42 pm, June 27th, 2019

The Mary Sue Presents “Well Actually…” Your weekly Geek Girls’ Guide to the Galaxy!

This week, Princess Weekes and Rachel Leishman break down Greta Gerwig’s mega-white Little Women, Zendaya as MJ, and the latest video game boob antics. Plus, we Pour One Out for Tessa Thompson and Bella Thorne! Missed our pilot episode? Watch here first.

Princess Weekes - Assistant Editor

Princess (she/her-bisexual) is a Brooklyn born Megan Fox truther, who loves Sailor Moon, mythology, and diversity within sci-fi/fantasy. Still lives in Brooklyn with her over 500 Pokémon that she has Eevee trained into a mighty army. Team Zutara forever.

