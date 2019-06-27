Well Actually Episode 2: Little Women, Zendaya, and The Boob Wank of Week

The Mary Sue Presents “Well Actually…” Your weekly Geek Girls’ Guide to the Galaxy!

This week, Princess Weekes and Rachel Leishman break down Greta Gerwig’s mega-white Little Women, Zendaya as MJ, and the latest video game boob antics. Plus, we Pour One Out for Tessa Thompson and Bella Thorne! Missed our pilot episode? Watch here first.

