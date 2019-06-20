The Mary Sue Presents Our New Show Well Actually!

Happy Thor’s Day everyone, we have a special announcement! Today we’re launching the first episode of our new show Well Actually. It’s a project that we’ve been working on for a long time, and we hope you’ll enjoy watching as much as we enjoyed making it.

We’ll be bringing you a weekly pop culture show hosted by me alongside Rachel Leishman (my lovely sidekick), where we’ll discuss what’s happening in movies, media, and the news, with a focus on what’s going on in the world of women. This week we talked about Dark Phoenix and our disappointment with the movie and how it all came together (or rather, didn’t): “If you don’t care about the X-Women … you shouldn’t be writing X-Men movies. Period.”

It’s our pilot episode and we’re excited to give you this fresh look at not just The Mary Sue, but also us as people. And if anything, now you have something new to make fun of us about. So really, its a win/win for everyone.

In all seriousness, we are thrilled to bring this to you, because we truly do value all of you. You keep us on our toes (and deeply humble) so we hope that this show will grow into something that you can look forward to.

If there are any topic ideas you’d be interested in us covering, we’d love to hear from you in the comments or via tips@themarysue.com.

Excelsior!

(via Well Actually, image: Kaila Hale-Stern)

