Wedding venue argument leads to horrific stabbing incident in Wisconsin

Content warning: This article describes intimate partner violence. Please take care while reading.

A Brookfield, WI, woman was arrested recently and accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the neck after he argued with her about using their house as a wedding venue, as she had discussed with his mother.

The incident happened in late January. When police arrived, they found the victim, a man who has so far not been identified in the press, holding a towel to his neck, with blood all over his upper body, according to the criminal complaint, viewed by The Waukesha County Freeman.

He told police that morning he woke up and found text messages between his mother and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Kailee Brantner, about using their home for a wedding venue, presumably for their wedding, though that is unclear. Later that day, when he came home from work, he said Brantner attacked him, at first without a knife.

He said he tried to leave; she said he attacked her, too

The victim said he pushed Brantner away, but she followed him into the kitchen and grabbed a knife, which she put down and then picked back up, swinging it at him and striking him several times, according to the criminal complaint. As well as the wound on his neck, the victim had several large gashes on his arms and chest, all made while the victim said he was trying to gather his things and leave.

As several outlets report, the complaint says, “The defendant moved towards him and swung a couple of times. [The victim] advised that he was struck with the knife. [The victim] advised that he knew he was bleeding but did not know where.” Also, according to the complaint, the man said he felt the knife in his neck and Brantner backed away once he fell to his knees. A knife with a pink handle covered in blood was recovered at the scene.

Brantner reportedly told the police the victim said during the fight she was not going to win and laughed that she was going to get her daughter taken away.” Brantner said the disagreement over the wedding venue text messages and screenshots made her “uncomfortable” and that she didn’t want the victim around her daughter.

When police arrived, Brantner was sitting nearby with her child and admitted to the police she attacked him first, but he also fought back and said the victim had been violent before. The man admitted he struck Brantner in the face, who showed signs of injury when police arrived, but he told police he hit her in self-defense.

Branter is currently free on bond and ordered to stay at least a mile away from her boyfriend. If convicted, she could spend 30 years in jail on related charges. Brantner is expected back in court on Feb. 13.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788

