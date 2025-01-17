WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. President Donald Trump gives pauses to answer a reporters' question about a whistleblower as he leaves the Oval Office after hosting the ceremonial swearing in of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia at the White House September 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. Scalia was nominated by Trump to lead the Labor Department after Alex Acosta resigned under criticism over a plea deal he reached with Jeffrey Epstein. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
‘We will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN’: Trump childishly boasts his blacklist, hatefully barring individuals from his administration

Published: Jan 17, 2025 07:51 am

Donald Trump released his political blacklist through a social media post. He derided those who worked with him in his previous administration, including his political opponents.

Trump gleefully declared on Truth Social that his administration has hired over 1,000 people to serve the United States government. “We will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and it will happen very quickly!” However, Trump also had many vitriolic things to say against those who’ve opposed him in the past.

The president-elect proceeded to list Charles Koch, John Bolton, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, Mark Miller, James Mattis, and Mark Esper. Trump, of course, had mocked these figures through his online post. Although these people are also part of the Republican Party, all of them clashed with Donald Trump.

Liz Cheney alone has endorsed outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris over Trump during the 2024 presidential election. Cheney notably denounced the Capitol Attack led by Trump’s MAGA supporters. Mike Pence, who was Trump’s very own vice president, certified Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Nikki Haley, despite having allied herself with Trump, has also criticized the president-elect’s cabinet picks.

No room for opposition

It seems that for Donald Trump, uncompromising loyalty is mandatory to be in his good graces. Trump further accused those he listed on his social media post as suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS). It assumes that most criticism hurled at Trump is inherently toxic. If even his supposed allies shouldn’t be able to oppose him, then nobody else can. It should be no surprise, then, that the president-elect’s cabinet picks are fiercely loyal to him. Trump even went as far as to pick his own family members to play key administrative roles. Anyone who steps out of line is either berated by Trump himself or persecuted by his MAGA followers.

