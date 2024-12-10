‘Perfect encapsulation of MAGA’: Trump’s Cabinet picks are roasted over their true intentions

While I didn’t see the questionnaire that was passed around to potential Trump Cabinet employees, I’m sure it went something like this:

Recommended Videos

Have you ever worked for Fox News? Have you ever been accused of sexual assault? Do you lack any and all qualifications necessary for the position for which you’re being considered?

If the answer to any of those questions was “yes,” it was an on the spot hire. Pete Hegseth has #1 and #2 in the bag. Matt Gaetz knocked it out of the park with #2 and the financier/art-porn collector with no military experience? His answer for #3 made him a shoe in for Chair of the U.S. Navy.

In X’s estimation, these three Trump lapdogs are “the perfect encapsulation of MAGA.”

Not here to serve Americans, but rather to serve Trump. The perfect encapsulation of MAGA. https://t.co/IgR8CvvQzO — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 5, 2024

Pete Hegseth told cameras that he doesn’t answer “to anyone” save “President Trump” and a certain amount of Senators — the number of which he’s not entirely sure. Hegseth’s Trump dick-riding is a 180 degree flip from what the Defense Secretary to-be used to think about the man who appointed him. Hesgeth once called Trump and “armchair tough guy” who was “all bluster, very little substance” according to a recently resurfaced video. Now Hegseth is in total support of the man who is now holding his political career in a tiny, orange palm.

You pointed right at me Pete. You answer to us…the American people. We don't get to ask you questions but the media does. This pompous ass needs to get the fuck out of this game now. https://t.co/5WgiS8kEe0 — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) December 5, 2024

Military veteran and On Democracy podcast host Fred Wellman took to X to lambast Hegseth. “You pointed right at me, Pete” he said, in reference to the gesture that Hegseth made to encapsulate all the American citizens he people he “doesn’t answer” to. “You answer to us… The American people.” And then he hit the nail on the head: “this pompous ass needs to get the fuck out of this game.” Couldn’t have said it better myself.

In an ironic twist of the knife, military veterans like Wellman are exactly the people that Hegseth built his political career on in the first place. After returning from Iraq where he served in a military unit so brutal it was called the “Kill Company,” Hegseth landed in Washington D.C. to do two things: 1. work with veterans’ organizations and 2. cheat on his then wife. In fact, he used the funds from #1 to facilitate #2 according to WHAS11.

Tell me you fundamentally misunderstand public service in 1 minute or less… https://t.co/BdtLVYjJ5x — Konstantin Toropin (@KToropin) December 6, 2024

“Tell me you fundamentally misunderstand public service in 1 minute or less…” said this user. I’ll do ya one better: Hegseth uses his power and position to publicly service himself. Called a womanizer by everyone including his own mother, Hegseth allegedly used public funds to promote a lifestyle of partying and sex. When it comes to partying, it’s the only thing that the man is professionally qualified to do. Hegseth’s drinking habit was well documented by the people at Fox News, who said that former news network host frequently smelled like booze before he went on air.

While Hegseth claims to owe his allegiance to somewhere between 50 and 100 Senators (still fuzzy on that many of those Senators are less than loyal to him. The numerous allegations against Hegseth are causing deep scrutiny against him in the Senate, and many are calling his nomination into question. Fingers crossed he pulls a Matt Gaetz and backs out of the running, but something tells me he’s too stubborn. You know what they say about karma, Pete. I’m sure you’ll soon find out why.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy