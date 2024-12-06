‘In the MAGA cult, there’s no room for dissent’: MAGA turns on GOP Senator for not supporting Pete Hegseth

MAGA has begun attacking Republican Sen. Joni Ernst and insisting she’s a RINO (Republican In Name Only). Her “crime” is confirming she’ll do her job to vet Donald Trump’s cabinet picks like Pete Hegseth.

Just a few short months ago, if any random Trump supporter had been asked to name one thing about people like Hegseth, Matt Gaetz, or Tulsi Gabbard, they probably wouldn’t have been able to do it. However, within seconds of Trump nominating them to his cabinet, they instantly insisted they were the biggest Gabbard, Gaetz, Hegseth, and Bhattacharya fans in the world and that absolutely no one else could do the jobs they were nominated for. When told that Gabbard has been accused of being a Russian asset, Hegseth has been accused of sexual assault, and Gaetz has been accused of being a sex trafficker, MAGA simply doubled down on their support of these candidates.

MAGAs staunch defense of Trump’s cabinet picks has grown so ridiculous it’s almost comical. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was so enraged over her fellow Republican politicians not supporting the extremely controversial and unqualified Gaetz as Attorney General (a race he has since dropped out of) that she threatened to “expose” them unless they did what she said. MAGA has continued losing their minds anytime anyone, Republican or Democrat, questions Trump’s picks, leading them to their latest target: Ernst.

Ernst is a Republican senator from Iowa who has served on the Senate for nearly a decade. She is a Republican who adamantly opposes abortion, supports defunding Planned Parenthood and the Department of Education, opposes raising the minimum wage, and opposes the Affordable Care Act. Ernst has expressed support for Trump and was even asked by the president-elect to be his running mate in 2016. However, MAGA is now calling her a RINO because she refused to say that she will definitely approve Hegseth for Secretary of Defense.

Ernst has been meeting with Hegseth since his nomination, as she’s one of the Senators who will vote on whether to confirm the position Trump has nominated him for. Meanwhile, on December 5, she confirmed she’s not entirely sold on him. When asked by a reporter if she wasn’t certain she would vote “yes” to confirm Hegseth, she stated, “I think you are right.” Ernst continued, “For a number of our senators, they want to make sure that the allegations have been cleared and that’s why we have to have a very thorough vetting process.” She appeared to be referencing the sexual assault allegation against Hegseth.

Ernst’s statement shouldn’t be surprising. It is the Senate’s job to ensure that the president’s cabinet nominees are capable, qualified, and deserving of their nominated roles. Every Senator should be confirming that they will do their job to vet these nominees and do what’s best for the country. It’s especially not surprising that she’s doing her job when it comes to Hegseth, a serial cheater and alleged rapist who has no qualifications for the role of Secretary of Defense. However, Ernst’s statement deeply triggered MAGA, who began insisting she’s a RINO and digging for any comments or evidence of her supposedly being sympathetic to Democrats. They have vowed she won’t be re-elected to the Senate and have even begun demanding that she resign. As Republicans Against Trump noted, “In the MAGA cult, there’s no room for dissent.”

MAGA has turned on GOP Senator Joni Ernst. Her “crime”? She didn’t immediately pledge to confirm Pete Hegseth, a nominee who’s clearly unfit for the role. In the MAGA cult, there’s no room for dissent. pic.twitter.com/0lLi5ryp3C — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 5, 2024

Some Iowans are upset with Joni Ernst regarding Pete Hegseth. Damn her for thinking her mind was her own!

Let him drink, harass women however he wants…



You must be a MAGA Borg…resistance is futile. Ahh, the way they eat other is so fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/sPrssQbsgJ — KT (@sloyoroll01973) December 5, 2024

Attention @SenJoniErnst you will NOT be reelected! We the People voted for President Trump and we want his cabinet and his policies.



You loser!



Iowans… You know what to do. #PrimaryErnst2026#IncumbentCastOut2026 pic.twitter.com/POrXksOuZ5 — Brad Michaels (@BradMichaels65) December 5, 2024

Doesn’t matter what @SenJoniErnst thinks. What do Iowans want? I believe they want Pete Hegseth. So, do your job, Ms. Ernst and represent what Iowans want. Or resign. — John Surtin (@StlJos) December 5, 2024

Senator Joni Ernst enjoys being around Democrats — she’s so giddy



Iowans it’s time to primary this phony https://t.co/KvakEWVBPj pic.twitter.com/5WqoCp3lEC — Chris Carapezza (@Chris_Carapezza) December 5, 2024

We won’t forget @SenJoniErnst come primaries….you can bank on that one!



Do the right thing Joni, it’s the will of the people, don’t forget!!! https://t.co/LpScdBcJIh — American USMC Veteran ❤️?? (@F18retMarine) December 5, 2024

That isn’t how it works. Trump is not a King. — Kelly (@OhMyNotAgain99) December 5, 2024

What’s hilarious is that all of these MAGA people are actually now insisting that they chose Hegseth to begin with and that it’s their choice whether he gets approved or not. Not only is it embarrassing to defend an alleged sexual abuser and random Fox News host this hard for the Secretary of Defense, but it’s ridiculous that these people genuinely think that they can just do away with processes that have been in place for decades. The Senate confirms the Presidents’ nominees, not MAGA. The fact that they’re actually getting enraged at people in their own party for simply upholding these processes is quite concerning. Republicans need to realize that even if Trump is president, they may not be the party in power, as the MAGA cult continues fighting the GOP for absolute power and control.

