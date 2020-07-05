We Regret to Inform You That J.K. Rowling Is at It Again

Whelp, it must be a day that ends in Y, because J.K. Rowling is back to spread more transphobic garbage on Twitter. She knows she can just …. not tweet, right?

This all started when Rowling liked the following tweet:

Hormone prescriptions are the new antidepressants. Yes they are sometimes necessary and lifesaving, but they should be a last resort – not the first option. Pure laziness for those who would rather medicate than put in the time and effort to heal people’s minds. — Sophie (@Manaxium) July 4, 2020

Sorry Sophie, but both hormones AND anti-depressants are rarely prescribed as a first option. Both come after much consideration between doctors, psychologists, and parents, if the person in question is underage. No one is cavalierly handing out hormones like they’re Skittles. This tweet perpetuates the false narrative that people with depression and anxiety should just “buck up and power through it.”

THAT’S NOT HOW MENTAL ILLNESS WORKS. That’s not how any of this works. It’s attitudes like this that add to the stigma of not only mental illness, but the life-saving treatment that anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medications offer. Therapy is great and wonderful and everyone should have affordable access to it, but at the end of the day no amount of talking is going to replace a deficit of serotonin (or whatever else is physiologically needed for our brains to function).

Who had money on JK Rowling pivoting to supporting those who call people who take mental health medication "lazy"? I take daily medication to function, this sentiment is beyond offensive, it is actively harmful to millions. pic.twitter.com/7UOgBx0ZLX — Ŧરίʂƚαŋ writes (@TrinerScot) July 4, 2020

This is a terrible take on its own, but considering that the pandemic is causing a mental health crisis we have yet to fully comprehend, it is wildly irresponsible to med-shame people. Rowling was quick to respond, and her defense was, well, … something.

When you lie about what I believe about mental health medication and when you misrepresent the views of a trans woman for whom I feel nothing but admiration and solidarity, you cross a line. 2/11 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2020

First off, you’ve “ignored porn tweeted at children”?!

via GIPHY

But wait, there’s more:

Many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being shunted towards hormones and surgery when this may not be in their best interests. 4/11 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2020

Many, myself included, believe we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people, who are being set on a lifelong path of medicalisation that may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function. 5/11 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2020

Rowling goes on to describe hormone therapy as as experimental and damaging to youth, which is simply not accurate. In doing so, she perpetuates a false equivalence between conversion therapy and hormone therapy that is radically dangerous. Is it any wonder then, how she chose her pen name Robert Galbraith?

It is clear the context of her like is trans people. The alternative to "heal minds" is the real, cruel, abusive practice of conversion therapy. Which would explain the use of her pseudonym, matching the name of famous conversion therapist Robert Galbraith Heath. — Ŧરίʂƚαŋ writes (@TrinerScot) July 5, 2020

*Blinks whitely into infinity*

Many took to Twitter to call out Rowling’s use of her immense fame, wealth, and platform to spew this trash:

Imagine being a rich and powerful as @jk_rowling and spending your time bullying trans kids. We really have made the worst people famous. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 5, 2020

Hi, @jk_rowling. If you’re truly concerned for the well-being of the children, I encourage you to consult any of the worlds leading gender clinics, and have an open discussion with them where you can address your concerns, and talk about them with medical professionals. — Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) July 5, 2020

We all deserve safe and effective healthcare and our healthcare decisions should always be based on the advice of medical professionals. JK Rowling isn't a medical expert or doctor. Her comments about hormone therapy are dangerous, misinformed and contradict decades of research. — Paris Lees (@parislees) July 5, 2020

reporter: now that you are billionaire author what would you like to do? relax on island? create more art? help others?@jk_rowling: actually going to spend time attacking a marginalized group, invalidate their identity and constantly say i know their bodies better than they do — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) July 5, 2020

REMINDER: Conversion therapy is a heinous, abusive practice perpetrated on children that can lead to lifelong trauma, if not worse. Trans kids having access to health care under the supervision of an affirming provider is…not. Stop spreading misinformation, @jk_rowling. pic.twitter.com/Yu2qcEUORK — Lambda Legal (@LambdaLegal) July 5, 2020

I was willing to give her the benefit of the doubt. But as far as I'm concerned…@jk_rowling you are an enemy of progress, a hindrance to transgender equality and a traitor to your young LGBT fans who supported you & your work. History will not be kind to you. This is evil. — Protect Trans Kids / BLM ✊🏾 (@MunroeBergdorf) July 5, 2020

find someone who loves you as much as JK Rowling loves endlessly tweeting shitty opinions about trans folks — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) July 5, 2020

If you are LGBTQ+ and struggling, please contact The Trevor Project.

Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are exactly themselves.

(image: John Phillips/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com