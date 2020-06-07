comScore

J.K. Rowling Doubles Down on Transphobia, Ruins Her Legacy in One Fell Swoop

By Chelsea SteinerJun 7th, 2020, 12:29 pm

J.K Rowling attends the UK Premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald"

CW: Transphobic language and general idiocy below.

In the midst of a global pandemic and protests for racial justice on every continent, J.K. Rowling has decided to openly and unapologetically trumpet her transphobic views to her 14.5 million Twitter followers. The billionaire author of the universally beloved “Harry Potter” books has made several transphobic comments and gaffes in the past, but her latest Twitter spree has left zero doubt regarding where her heart lies.

Rowling took to Twitter to criticize a headline that used the phrase “people who menstruate”:

If we’re following Rowling’s logic here, then only women menstruate and if you don’t menstruate you are not a woman? What about trans men and non-binary folks who menstruate? Do they not exist? What about women who have gone through menopause or for medical reasons do not menstruate? Are they no longer women? It’s a bizarre argument that strips people of humanity and reduces them to genitals and biological functions. It’s also just plain wrong.

Rowling claims in her tweets, “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them.” I don’t know Joanne, that doesn’t sound like any kind of respect or understanding to me.

It is also deeply troubling that someone with Rowling’s massive wealth and influence would devote so much time and energy to hating trans people, especially given that her books are universally understood to be about acceptance and celebrating differences. But of course, that’s not necessarily true. You only have to look at the Jewish allusions to the goblins, or Rowling naming the only Asian person Cho Chang, or the Nagini debacle, or S.P.E.W. to realize that Rowling isn’t as tolerant as she thinks she is.

And just … why? Why is she doing this during Pride month, in the midst of massive anger and upheaval and suffering? Rowling is literally getting into spats in the Twitter comments with her followers. Does she really, truly have nothing better to do than tear down some of the most vulnerable people in our society? What is wrong with her?!

Many took to social media to call her out for her harmful and ignorant views:

GLAAD tweeted a statement against Rowling, with links to support Black trans people:

We’re done with you, J.K. Rowling. And while we’re at it, Fantastic Beasts is trash.

