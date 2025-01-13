We have to wait a bit more for the ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ trailer but for good reason!

Fans of Matt Murdock have been waiting for his return in Daredevil: Born Again. But after we got our first look at it, we’ve been wondering where another trailer for the Disney+ series is. The new trailer has been postponed but for good reason.

Recommended Videos

Fans began asking Vincent D’Onofrio about the new look at Daredevil: Born Again. D’Onofrio returned to the Marvel world in the Disney+ series Hawkeye and was most recently in the series Echo. But he became a fan favorite as Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, in the previously Netflix series Daredevil. What is exciting about Daredevil: Born Again is that D’Onofrio will be teamed up once again with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock.

While the footage we do have from Daredevil: Born Again is perfection, it is just a taste of what is to come. So fans were wondering where another trailer is since we have less than two months before the show premieres on Disney+. According to D’Onofrio, the trailer was postponed because of the wildfires happening in Los Angeles.

Postponed because of LA fires.

It's coming. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) January 13, 2025

Frankly, I think that is the right move. What I’ve seen (as an East Coast journalist) is that things here are both happening and not at the same time. Delaying the trailer release for the time being is the right call. But it did have fans wondering if that means the show itself will be pushed back as the lead up to it is a bit postponed now.

D’Onofrio responded to a fan asking about the show’s release date and confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again is still slated to come out on March 5, 2025.

Daredevil: born again will premiere March 5 th . 2025. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) January 13, 2025

While many might be asking why this was even a question, it is important to note that fans have been waiting years for this. It was a genuine ask.

I’ve missed my Matt Murdock

(Disney+)

The New York based Marvel shows are some of the best around. What were affectionately dubbed the “Netflix Marvel” era, the shows gave the Defenders their time to shine. Heroes like Jessica Jones and Matt Murdock had full lives before our eyes. We got to see the power that Luke Cage has and even fell in love with Danny Rand. These shows were beautiful.

But when they were canceled, fans feared we’d never see these specific actors back as their superhero counter parts. It feels like a dream to know that a new Matt Murdock show with Charlie Cox is coming our way. And having Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle in it feels like we’ve been transported back in time. Not to mention the inclusion of Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson.

So we are currently all just very excited to see Matt back on our screens. I love my repressed Catholic king. He’s one of my favorite characters in the entire Marvel canon and I think that giving him his own show again is the smartest thing the Marvel Cinematic Universe has done in recent years. But I am also willing to wait for more Matt content because this postponed trailer is the right thing to do.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy