‘We have never wavered in support of you’: ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosts pledge their “loyalty” to Trump

Saturday Night Live fully supported Kamala Harris during campaign season. Now that Donald Trump has won the race, the hosts have been quick to flip the script. It’s as if they’re being held at gunpoint by Trump himself. Given Trump’s campaign promises, it might genuinely feel like they are.

During the traditional SNL Cold Open on Saturday, November 9, the hosts detailed the events that led to Trump’s second term in the White House. “This is the same Donald Trump who openly called for vengeance against his political enemies,” said Kenan Thompson, who looked just as devastated by Trump’s victory as the rest of his cast mates. “And that is why we at SNL would like to say to Donald Trump … we have been with you all along.”

That’s probably not a turn anyone was expecting, but the rest of the cast followed up Thompson’s statement. Bowen Yang fearfully added, “We have never wavered in support of you, even when others doubted you.” Marcello Hernandez also claimed that “every single person on stage” voted for Trump, as if swearing allegiance to a lord who’d strike them dead.

“That’s the man I want my future children to look up to,” Sarah Sherman sarcastically said on stage. To hammer down on Trump’s vindictiveness, the cast sacrificed three of their newest cast members and claimed they voted for Kamala Harris. A panicked Thompson added, “You can find their home addresses online, hail Trump!” The cast also promised to do a “more flattering” portrayal of Trump, with James Austin Johnson barging in with bulging muscles.

Not another ‘Hallelujah’ Cold Open

This was a happier and livelier open compared to the infamous Hillary Clinton performance in 2016. When Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton lost against Donald Trump, the Cold Open for SNL became extremely emotional. The Cold Open featured Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton, who tearfully sang ‘Hallelujah” behind a piano. After Harris lost, many SNL fans hoped the show wouldn’t opt for a sentimental skit. Thankfully, SNL decided against something too emotionally charged this time around, funnily addressing the elephant in the room and the darkness that awaits us all for the next four years.

