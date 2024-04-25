The animated spy-fiction series Totally Spies will return to television on May 12, 2024. Season 7 of the show was earlier set to release in 2023, but a delay pushed it to 2024.

Recommended Videos

A key point to note is that the series will premiere on the aforementioned date in France, and a release date for the U.S. has not been confirmed yet. So far, all seasons except season 6 have run on Cartoon Network in the U.S., and season 7 will return to Cartoon Network and the streaming service MAX, once it gets a U.S. release date. The announcement or reveal of an exact date will depend on licensing, but while it took a year for season 6 to arrive, the wait is unlikely to be that long with the show back on Cartoon Network. Audiences based in France can watch Totally Spies on television channel Gulli.

#Inédit



?Fin du suspense !



?️‍♀️Après 11 années d’absence, le phénomène mondial #TotallySpies fait son grand retour dans une saison 7 !



?️A retrouver uniquement sur @Gulli tous les dimanches dès le 12 mai à 10H40



⚡️Préparez vous… Les Spies prennent un nouveau départ ! pic.twitter.com/7nERThUNUg — Gulli (@gulli) April 23, 2024

In terms of cast, the French voice actresses who play the three lead characters, Sam, Clover, and Alex, will return, while their English counterparts won’t. It hasn’t been confirmed who their replacements are. Sam is played by Claire Guyot in the French version, while Fily Keita and Celine Mauge have voiced the characters of Clover and Alex, respectively. It has also been confirmed that Jerry will be replaced by his never-mentioned daughter, Zerlina.

As for the plot, concrete details around the story of season 7 have not been divulged yet. A press release from Benoit Di Sabatino, the CEO of Banijay Kids & Family, the company that produces the show, describes the plot. According to it, the series is going to retain the key elements that made the original seasons so popular while giving it a twist to adjust for younger audiences. It will reflect the “challenges faced by high schoolers and spies alike,” while also suggesting that the trio will move to a new city and take on a fresh set of villains.

The bit about Totally Spies’ new season being set in high school comes off as a surprise, considering the spy trio was in college in season 6. The press release could have been pointing at broader themes regarding teenagers, but then, it is difficult to comment until the new season airs. There will be 26 episodes in the new season, each of which has a runtime of 22 minutes.

(featured image: Banijay Kids & Family)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more