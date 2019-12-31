We Can Now Laugh at You Season 2 Tweets

**Spoilers ahead, sort of.**

You season 2 is a thing—a thing that is taking us a lot of time to unpack. Just when it seems as if Joe is finally going to stop his nonsense, he goes right back into it, full force. He throws himself headfirst into stalking and literally finds the Harley Quinn to his Joker. She was fearless and crazier than him. She was his queen, and God help anyone who dared to disrespect his queen.

So now that many of us have watched season 2, it’s time to start to unpack everything that truly happened when Joe decided to move to Los Angeles. And so, let us now look at the beautiful tweets just trying to process what we all saw.

What Joe thinks happens when he puts on a hat #YouSeasonTwo pic.twitter.com/yIb7R6gQr9 — Trevor Norris (@trevor_norris0) December 28, 2019

#YOUNetlix #YouSeasonTwo

me: wow beautiful season. this is great I’m happy that everyone is happy :)

Joe: “see you later neighbor”

me: pic.twitter.com/MGO3upDo4X — pri-KOH-shuh (@Precocopuffs) December 30, 2019

#YouSeasonTwo Joe and Will figuring out Joe’s relationship problems https://t.co/lriaF2lQJv — krissy (@kristinewxllace) December 29, 2019

Love Quinn once she found out Joe was on the same vibe as her. #YouSeasonTwo pic.twitter.com/9nGWkPez0d — Khatra Abdullahi (@pptkat) December 31, 2019

Also at no context end of #YouSeasonTwo pic.twitter.com/QWpDvI4a4w — Crossgate world (@CrossgateWorlds) December 31, 2019

Why did this make me laugh out loud? #YouSeasonTwo pic.twitter.com/YwLUGRcOxS — Ö (@ozcanxxxx) December 29, 2019

done watching #YouSeasonTwo and all I have to say is pic.twitter.com/V5n0ZImu6T — brown anna kendrick (@meeracleshappen) December 28, 2019

Joe “incognito” as soon as he puts his hat on #You pic.twitter.com/ZFwKk4KN0S — Iweesha Bichwood (@Gabrielle_A_Gee) December 28, 2019

#You, #YOUSEASON2, #YouSeasonTwo what Love envisioned once she told Joe that she was bat shit crazy & murdered people too: pic.twitter.com/A2ngfLTn4F — FRY (@friesxo) December 29, 2019

Me rooting for Joe, giving him another chance, thinking he’d be different this time. #YouSeasonTwo pic.twitter.com/n8MJ0IAwRA — danz. (@_rvbio) December 28, 2019

Me watching season 2 of #YOU thinking Joe was going to change pic.twitter.com/eB4go6PQFO — LCW (@laurencwxo) December 29, 2019

No context YOU season two spoilers #You pic.twitter.com/xaK0NFUryv — Yara Youssef (@yara_ysf) December 29, 2019

Joe after any slight inconvenience with Beck or Love #You pic.twitter.com/2DQfdyNByZ — iunno (@bae_chari69) December 28, 2019

ok but I just learned another way to dispose of a body, you know… just in case. *adds minced meat grinder to cart* #You pic.twitter.com/tM9eUs0gNY — Krishtun (@krishtun_) December 27, 2019

Joe and Love’s little girl coming out the womb ready to get a kill streak #You2 #netflixyou #younetflix pic.twitter.com/sT9RLDc1V0 — Kallie Pethers (@kalliepethers) December 28, 2019

Spend your New Year’s Eve watching You season 2. Do it for the tweets.

(image: Beth Dubber PICTURED Penn Badgley, Charlie Barnett)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com