We Can Now Laugh at You Season 2 Tweets

By Rachel LeishmanDec 31st, 2019, 3:46 pm

gabe gives Joe some advice in "You"

**Spoilers ahead, sort of.**

You season 2 is a thing—a thing that is taking us a lot of time to unpack. Just when it seems as if Joe is finally going to stop his nonsense, he goes right back into it, full force. He throws himself headfirst into stalking and literally finds the Harley Quinn to his Joker. She was fearless and crazier than him. She was his queen, and God help anyone who dared to disrespect his queen.

So now that many of us have watched season 2, it’s time to start to unpack everything that truly happened when Joe decided to move to Los Angeles. And so, let us now look at the beautiful tweets just trying to process what we all saw.

Spend your New Year’s Eve watching You season 2. Do it for the tweets.

(image: Beth Dubber PICTURED Penn Badgley, Charlie Barnett)

