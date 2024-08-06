We Came THIS CLOSE To Getting Another Major Marvel Cameo in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’

All the Deadpool and Wolverine secrets are now out, and whaddya know, the movie was absolutely stacked with cameos—and there were somehow still more that could’ve been.

Ryan Reynolds got so many folks from the Fox superhero era to reprise their roles. Among the main characters we got Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Wesley Snipes as Blade, Dafne Keen as X-23, Chris Evans as The Human Torch, and even Channing Tatum as Gambit, the X-Men role he never got to play. But there was nearly another one in the mix, too.

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed there were talks about getting Nicolas Cage back to play Ghost Rider. There were two Ghost Rider films starring Cage, one in 2007 and one in 2012, and neither was very well received at the time, but they’ve built up a little fanbase over the years. And everyone loves Nicolas Cage—who also recently had a notable cameo in The Flash—so it’s not surprising Reynolds had him in mind for a cameo.

Reynolds was asked by Collider whether he approached Cage, and Reynolds responded with a simple, “Yes.” Then he went on, “Came to a conversation for sure. Yeah, but no.”

It’s possible that Cage didn’t want to reprise the role, or that he was simply too busy. After all, he had not one but three movies—Arcadian, The Surfer, and Longlegs—come out this year. Or it’s possible that, after talks, everyone came to the decision that the movie didn’t have room for Ghost Rider. He is a bit of an overpowered character, after all. And there were already several other legacy characters who needed screentime. So perhaps it’s for the best that there was no Ghost Rider in the movie.

But the big question is, if he had been, would we have gotten another “fire pissing” scene like the one in Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance? Alas, we’ll never know.

