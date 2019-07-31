comScore
The Mary Sue

#ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety Is Trending and That’s My Secret, Cap. I’m Always Anxious.

by | 4:28 pm, July 31st, 2019

Bruce Banner in the Avengers

Twitter asked us what gives us anxiety, and … it would probably be easier to answer what DOESN’T. To put it in perspective, I went to the doctor for my physical the other day, and she asked me if I suffer from anxiety, and I laughed and her response was “Right, it’s 2019.” So, basically, most of us are anxious.

What’s kind of funny is that I ended up being anxious that my anxieties were not going to be anyone else’s anxieties, so I ended up being nervous about just scrolling through the hashtag. So, to further prove my point, most of us are anxious about anything and everything, and that’s just the millennial way.

Still, there were some great gems in the hashtag, many of which used pictures from Spongebob Squarepants?

The worst kind of anxiety though? The kind that no one can control? It’s the anxiety that takes over when absolutely nothing is wrong.

Basically, many of us are anxious, Ooten about the smallest things. One time, I was so anxious about my untied shoe that I cried in public. What doesn’t make me anxious, though, is seeing all these responses, because at least I know I’m not the only one!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

filed under
,
Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Jeremy Renner and Robert Downey Jr. to collaborate on music together. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!

© 2019 The Mary Sue, LLC | About Us | Advertise | Subscription FAQ | Privacy | User Agreement | Contact | RSS RSS
Dan Abrams, Founder

  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. Gossip Cop