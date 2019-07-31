ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety Is Trending and That’s My Secret, Cap. I’m Always Anxious.

Twitter asked us what gives us anxiety, and … it would probably be easier to answer what DOESN’T. To put it in perspective, I went to the doctor for my physical the other day, and she asked me if I suffer from anxiety, and I laughed and her response was “Right, it’s 2019.” So, basically, most of us are anxious.

What’s kind of funny is that I ended up being anxious that my anxieties were not going to be anyone else’s anxieties, so I ended up being nervous about just scrolling through the hashtag. So, to further prove my point, most of us are anxious about anything and everything, and that’s just the millennial way.

Still, there were some great gems in the hashtag, many of which used pictures from Spongebob Squarepants?

when you think you are overthinking that you are thinking which makes you overthink things #ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety

pic.twitter.com/xmVgIyFEgX — ℃ÖL͓̽D (@crackcoma) July 31, 2019

#ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety When the waiter takes everyone Order before your but you still don’t know what you want.. pic.twitter.com/X8YnuggOGy — ig:erika_jedrzejczak (@ErikaJedrzejcz2) July 31, 2019

Hashtags about anxiety #ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety — andy lassner (@andylassner) July 31, 2019

people who think it’s funny to get right on the edge of a cliff or ledge#ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety pic.twitter.com/ZvI7fAgBes — brii (@brobison2020) July 31, 2019

The worst kind of anxiety though? The kind that no one can control? It’s the anxiety that takes over when absolutely nothing is wrong.

#ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety when things are going well… It’s suspicious and scary that it’ll all go wrong soon pic.twitter.com/w5rGTHAJKf — SM 🌸 (@foreverraining) July 31, 2019

Basically, many of us are anxious, Ooten about the smallest things. One time, I was so anxious about my untied shoe that I cried in public. What doesn’t make me anxious, though, is seeing all these responses, because at least I know I’m not the only one!

#ThingsThatGiveMeAnxiety, you ask? That’s my secret, Cap. I’m always anxious. — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 31, 2019

