We all cried over this weeks ‘Skeleton Crew’, yes?

Fighting with your best friend can suck and Skeleton Crew really mastered what that pain feels like. Yes, I sobbed over kids fighting with each other but who hasn’t been there with their besties?!

KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstorng) and Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) all end up stranded on Lanupa. They’re far away from their ship, which is at the top of a ridge where the resort Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) is. So the team has to figure out the best way to get back to it. KB isn’t herself and cannot do what Fern and Neel are willing to do and it results in a fight between the two.

Wim has to eventually save KB who needs one of her parts replaced in order to carry on with their mission. While Wim is helping her, the two have a heart to heart about her relationship with Fern. KB tells Wim that her friend doesn’t see her as “different” but that she is. It is a beautiful conversation that relates back to many with disabilities and how their friends see them. While it may be nice of Fern to see KB as a kid like her, that isn’t KB’s reality.

I loved Wim and KB’s connection in this episode and how Wim helped her but what really made me sob happened when Neel and Fern come to their rescue. Just as the two are about to be attacked by a giant space crab, both Fern and Neel fly in (with their ship in toe) to save the day and get them off of Lanupa while they still can. Because KB does remember how to get them back to At Attin. First though, KB and Fern need to talk.

Don’t you just love to cry over friendship?!

The two share a moment when KB tells Fern that she doesn’t want to admit when she can’t do something and Fern apologizes to her friend, the two hugging each other in the midst of everything going on. What really hit for me was the fact that these two friends are more like sisters than anything else. If you have one of those friends, you get it.

I met my best friends when I was 10 years old. We are still best friends. One of them is a fan of things like The Goonies like me. It is a beloved movie to us and we still, even in our 30s, love talking about it. But the two of us fight like sisters do and have, at times, screamed at each other in ways that felt like the end of the world. Much like Fern and KB did when the stakes were high.

Seeing the two come back together and embrace each other because that’s what their friendship means to them made me feel like a kid again. I went back to those silly fights we had and remember how it made us closer friends and reminded us how much we needed one another. That’s what happened with Fern and KB and it really was just an emotional reminder that friends can, and should, be that important to you.

