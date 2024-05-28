A DC comics image of the Green Lantern Corps.
‘Watchmen’s Damon Lindelof Joins DC’s Green Lanterns Series

Published: May 28, 2024 04:11 pm

DC’s long-gestating Green Lantern TV series Lanterns just got an exciting update to their roster. Watchmen creator and Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof is joining the upcoming Max series.

Lindelof joins Ozarks showrunner Chris Mundy and award-winning comics writer Tom King for the series, which DC co-head James Gunn described as a drama “in the vein of True Detective.” The series will star Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart, who have yet to be cast.

Gunn announced Lindelof’s involvement on Instagram, writing “Yes, it’s true. The Lanterns DCU series is putting together a crack team of writers, based on a wonderful pilot script and bible by Chris Mundy, Tom King, and Damon Lindelof. A hearty welcome to Chris and @damonlindelof as they join the DC Studios family (no welcome necessary for old @tomking_tk, who has been here nearly since inception).”

Lanterns is poised to be a major part of Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DCU, with Gunn calling it “A terrestrial-based mystery that leads into the overall story that we’re telling throughout the different movies and television shows. We find this ancient horror on Earth, and these guys are basically supercops on ‘Precinct Earth.’”

Gunn and Safran’s ambitious franchise reboot begins with “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters”, which will kick off with Gunn’s film Superman (formerly Superman: Legacy) which is currently in production. David Corenswet (The Politician) stars as Clark Kent/Superman alongside Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. Following Superman will be Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and starring House of the Dragon‘s Milly Alcock in the titular role.

