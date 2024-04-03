James Gunn’s ‘Supergirl’ Has Found a Director

Craig Gillespie, the filmmaker behind I, Tonya and Cruella, is tackling Supergirl for James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios.

According to THR, Gillespie is in talks to direct Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Based on a script by Ana Nogueira, the film stars House of the Dragon‘s Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, a.k.a. Supergirl. Gillespie is the third director announced for Gunn and Safran’s revamped DC slate: Gunn is directing the upcoming Superman reboot, previously titled Superman: Legacy, starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Andres Muschietti (Shazam!, It) is directing The Brave and the Bold, based on the Batman comics of the same name by Grant Morrison.

Gillespie is a reliable and relatively versatile filmmaker whose credits include Disney’s live-action Cruella, starring Emma Stone; I, Tonya, starring Margot Robbie as ice skating anti-hero Tonya Harding; and Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as tumultuous ’90s couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. All three of those projects feature strong performances from actresses playing complex characters. Two of them are based on the lives of real women whose lives were tabloid fodder, gleefully exploited and distorted by the media. Arguably, what makes any of these projects good—when they are good—isn’t Gillespie, but the women in them. But maybe that’s why Gillespie is such a reliable director; he isn’t trying to be the star.

In any case, it’s worth noting that Gunn and Safran have now hired three directors, all of them white and male.

(featured image: DC Comics)

