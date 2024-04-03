Category:
Movies

James Gunn’s ‘Supergirl’ Has Found a Director

I, Tonya and Cruella director Craig Gillespie is tackling Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.
Image of Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 04:57 pm
The cover of 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'

Craig Gillespie, the filmmaker behind I, Tonya and Cruella, is tackling Supergirl for James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios.

Recommended Videos

According to THR, Gillespie is in talks to direct Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Based on a script by Ana Nogueira, the film stars House of the Dragon‘s Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, a.k.a. Supergirl. Gillespie is the third director announced for Gunn and Safran’s revamped DC slate: Gunn is directing the upcoming Superman reboot, previously titled Superman: Legacy, starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Andres Muschietti (Shazam!, It) is directing The Brave and the Bold, based on the Batman comics of the same name by Grant Morrison.

Gillespie is a reliable and relatively versatile filmmaker whose credits include Disney’s live-action Cruella, starring Emma Stone; I, Tonya, starring Margot Robbie as ice skating anti-hero Tonya Harding; and Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as tumultuous ’90s couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. All three of those projects feature strong performances from actresses playing complex characters. Two of them are based on the lives of real women whose lives were tabloid fodder, gleefully exploited and distorted by the media. Arguably, what makes any of these projects good—when they are good—isn’t Gillespie, but the women in them. But maybe that’s why Gillespie is such a reliable director; he isn’t trying to be the star.

In any case, it’s worth noting that Gunn and Safran have now hired three directors, all of them white and male.

(featured image: DC Comics)

related content
Read Article The ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ Trailer Has Arrived
Red smiles under a black light in Descendants: The Rise of Red.
Category: Movies
Movies
The ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ Trailer Has Arrived
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Mufasa’s Just a Little Guy in This First Look at Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lion King’ Prequel
Simba in Disney's live-action remake of 'The Lion King'
Category: Movies
Movies
Mufasa’s Just a Little Guy in This First Look at Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lion King’ Prequel
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Are We About To Lose One of Hollywood’s Most Successful Sci-Fi Directors?
Alicia Vikander as Ava in Ex Machina
Category: Movies
Movies
Are We About To Lose One of Hollywood’s Most Successful Sci-Fi Directors?
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Everything You Need To Know About ‘Monkey Man’s Streaming Release
Dev Patel as Kid in a gorilla mask in 'Monkey Man'
Category: Movies
Movies
Everything You Need To Know About ‘Monkey Man’s Streaming Release
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman to Lead a Reimagining of an Iconic ’80s Dark Comedy
Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth in Marvel's Secret Invasion
Category: Movies
Movies
Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman to Lead a Reimagining of an Iconic ’80s Dark Comedy
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 3, 2024
Author
Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.