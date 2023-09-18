‘Watchmen’ Creator Alan Moore Donates Movie and TV Royalties to Black Lives Matter

While the idea of a public figure putting their money where their mouth is isn’t a new concept, seeing someone stand by their hard held beliefs is not something we should ignore. Whether it’s activism surrounding the environment or human rights, it’s very important for public figures to be vocal about what’s going on because that’s how these causes become more mainstream and get more support behind them.

So, it was a nice surprise to learn that one of the comic book industry’s most prolific writers, Allan Moore, used his money to support a worthy cause like Black Lives Matter.

During a recent interview with The Telegraph, Moore explained why he wants the royalties owed to him from film studios adapting his work to be donated to another cause. He says that he used to have the money go to the creatives behind the projects instead, but that he doesn’t “really feel, with the recent films, that they have stood by what I assumed were their original principles. So I asked for DC Comics to send all of the money from any future TV series or films to Black Lives Matter.”

Moore technically has no control over whether his comics are adapted for film or television, but has a longstanding tradition of not having his name attached to any adaptation. It’s ironic that Moore has such liberal values and always depicts some of that in his work, as Nazis have woefully missed the point and become big fans. According to The Telegraph, the “fascist hymn” Moore wrote for V for Vendetta is now widely used by the neo-Nazi internet forum Stormfront.

Moore explained how this came to b,e stating, “The person who posted it said: ‘after reading his beautiful words, I can’t help but think he must secretly be one of us inside.’ So yes, apparently I’m very big with the Nazis.”

Though the worst people see what they want in Moore’s work, it’s nice to know that some of the big-name creatives are still on the right side.

