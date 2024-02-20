Extended Family is a new comedy from NBC that brings us a family that is far from your typical one. Now, we here at The Mary Sue are excited to debut an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode (episode 9, “The Consequences of Helping People”) before it airs!

What makes Extended Family such a fun show to watch is seeing how the family all works together to make sure the kids are okay with the changing dynamics of their parents’ divorce. Their family life may be unconventional, but this comedy is a heartwarming look into how divorced parents can still be there for their children (and each other) even when they’ve moved on in their own personal relationships.

And now, we’re excited to share an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, which is described as follows: “Julia helps get Jim out of a jam by lying and conniving to get his friend’s kid into an exclusive private school, but there are unforeseen consequences to her dishonesty.”

In the scene, we get to see Jim (Jon Cryer) and Jimmy Jr. (Finn Sweeney) hanging out in a bar together waiting for Jim’s friends to show up for lunch. While Jimmy Jr. is dressed up in a suit, he doesn’t particularly want to be there, and drinking his “mocktail” of a glass of coke (minus the rum), he tells the barkeep to “keep ’em coming.”

It’s a sweet, brief scene that clearly has a deeper meaning for Jim (who wants to teach his son about the importance of being there for your friends), but it is a nice reminder of why we love a show like Extended Family in the first place.

Extended Family airs on NBC on Tuesday nights! Make sure to tune in and see our favorite blended family in action.

(featured image: NBC)

