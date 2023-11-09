Watch a Lovely Message From Our New Favorite TVA Member Ahead of the ‘Loki’ Finale

Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, actors from our favorite shows and movies are finally getting a chance to talk about their projects—some of which have been airing for a while. Which means we get to hear Ke Huy Quan talk about Ouroboros in Loki!

The Disney+ series has been airing since October, and Ouroboros (also known as O.B.) is a very important character; he’s a major reason that the Time Variance Authority runs at all. This entire season, while fantastic, has really been resting on the shoulders of O.B., Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and Mobius (Owen Wilson).

Quan finally gets to promote the show and talk about how thrilled he is to discuss Ouroboros and Loki—and it’s exciting! The video, shared to the official Loki account on X, features Quan sitting at a table with the TVA book that his character wrote in the show. “I’ve waited a very long time to tell you how thrilled I am to join the Loki family,” Quan said. “I loved making this show, I am so proud of it and it was such a joy to play O. B.,” he continued before ending with his TVA book in hand.

A special message to our Loki family ? pic.twitter.com/7vQHGhHwrA — Loki (@LokiOfficial) November 9, 2023

While it’s a quick promo to get us excited for the episode tonight, and just the beginning of actors returning to do press, the video shows why we love Quan so much. His dedication to characters is always so moving to watch, and it is one of the reasons we’ve loved O.B. so much! Seeing Quan talk about O.B. now? That’s just the icing on the proverbial cake!

Ke Huy Quan is clearly excited to talk about Loki

The excitement that Ke Huy Quan has for acting is what made so many of us fall back in love with him during his Oscar campaign in 2022. After working as a child star in ‘80s films like The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Quan didn’t find a place in Hollywood for himself until 2022, when the Daniels cast him as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once. It changed his life and brought him back to us.

His joy is infectious and our love for Quan has continued in Loki. I love O.B. very much and now, getting to see how happy Quan is to talk about the series and being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it makes me excited to see what he has to say about the character going forward. Hopefully we get to hear more of his thoughts on this season as a whole and what he thinks about his character before and after the finale of the show.

