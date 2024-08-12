What’s with all the confusion about ‘The Incredibles 3’ having a 2023 release date?

Fans of The Incredibles know what it is like to wait. After all, 14 years separated The Incredibles from The Incredibles 2. Now, we have a third installment to the franchise underway! Instantly, fans wanted to know when the movie was coming out, and thus begins our confusing journey.

The announcement at 2024’s D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase left so many fans excited for the future of Disney properties. In Pixar’s part of the presentation, we got a tease for The Incredibles 3 from Pete Docter. Well … a tease is the wrong word. We were told it is happening, and that’s about all the information we got on the movie. Frantically afterwards, fans of our favorite superhero family began searching for answers on when Bob and Helen Parr would return to us with their incredible kids!

What started popping up in searches was a 2023 release date. You might be asking yourself how that is possible, seeing as it is 2024 and we did not know this was a thing prior to D23 2024. Well, the answer is simple: D23.

I personally think the disconnect is happening because the event where we learned of a new installment is called “D23.” So if you’re searching for the news, the number 23 is bound to come up, and many assume a year and then the rest is history. It wasn’t, at any point, supposed to come out in 2023 or whatever other ideas people may have had about it, but it is eventually going to be released and that’s all I am looking forward to.

Right now, we don’t know what that release date will be. The story is still being worked on, so it will probably be a while before we hear anything concrete about the movie. Hopefully, at the next D23 we’ll have more information. Or people will just assume it is coming out in 2023 again.

