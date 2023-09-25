The ‘Band of Brothers’ Cast Was So Big, Even Jimmy Fallon Was in It

Band of Brothers has made an impressive comeback in the public discourse after Netflix snatched up the rights to the HBO miniseries and made it available to stream on September 15. Viewers are either discovering or revisiting this masterful war drama from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. Considering these two also worked together on Saving Private Ryan, one of the greatest war films of all time, it’s not surprising that Band of Brothers has also held up incredibly well over the years. So well, in fact, that you might have forgotten that Jimmy Fallon—of all people—is part of its sprawling ensemble.

The series is an adaptation of Stephen E. Ambrose’s nonfiction book of the same name and follows the E Company, part of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, during their service in the United States Army during World War II. It examines the Company’s experiences during the war, especially highlighting the bond that grew between soldiers amid the horrors of war.

In addition to viewers remembering what a great series it is, we’re also starting to remember all the actors who appeared in it. Band of Brothers features a pretty impressive ensemble cast that includes the likes of Tom Hardy, James McAvoy, David Schwimmer, and Michael Cudlitz. However, not all of the cast members have aged well. Fallon appears briefly in Band of Brothers—unfortunately for him, the show’s resurgence coincided with Fallon coming under scrutiny for allegations that he fostered a toxic workplace environment on the set of The Tonight Show.

Who does Jimmy Fallon play in Band of Brothers?

Fallon nabbed a minor role in Band of Brothers as Lt. George C. Rice, an officer of the 10th Armored Division. Rice was a real-life soldier who served in World War II. At one point, when the 101st Airborne Division was running short on weapons and ammunition, Rice was tasked with finding some at an ammunition shop in the village of Foy. He ended up making multiple trips to and from Foy in his jeep, which he loaded with ammunition, risking his life on each trip as German forces closed in; and almost single-handedly supplying the 101st Airborne Division with weapons to fight in the Battle of the Bulge.

Fallon’s cameo as Rice occurs in Band of Brothers episode 5, “Crossroads.” He is spotted driving his Jeep and delivering supplies to the Easy Company towards the end of the episode. He also comments on the Germans surrounding the soldiers and wishes the company good luck. Fallon later admitted that his cameo was complicated because he didn’t know how to drive the Jeep, considering it was a real WWII vehicle with a stick shift.

However, the series managed to make it work, and viewers who watch closely will be able to briefly spot Fallon bringing Rice to life in Band of Brothers.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

