Earlier this summer, actor Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in Warner Bros. and DC’s Justice League film in 2017, accused director Joss Whedon of behavior that was “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” during filming. Whedon had taken over for Zack Snyder, who was forced to leave the project after a family tragedy. In response, parent company WarnerMedia announced that they would be launching an investigation into Fisher’s allegations.

That investigation has wrapped up, as WarnerMedia released a statement saying “WarnerMedia’s investigation into the ‘Justice League’ movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken,”. It’s unclear what “remedial action” refers to, but many are equating it with Whedon’s departure from his upcoming HBO series The Nevers.

Fisher also accused producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of misconduct and enabling the toxicity of Whedon’s Justice League set, but its unclear of either man will face any repercussions for their alleged actions.

Fisher took to Twitter to post the following statement he received from WarnerMedia, which read, “WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for it’s employees and partners.”

– And this statement (which truly belongs to ALL who participated in the investigation): “WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for it’s employees and partners.” 2/3 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 12, 2020

There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way. More soon. A>E 3/3 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 12, 2020

Here’s hoping Fisher can finally find some closure in this case, and that WarnerMedia is actually committed to addressing systemic racism and toxicity in their productions.

(via Variety, image: Warner Bros.)

