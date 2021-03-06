***SPOILER ALERT: This post discusses the events of episode 9, the WandaVision finale. You’ve been warned.***

Last night saw the emotional finale of WandaVision, Disney+’s critically acclaimed debut Marvel series. But while the series has ended, WandaVision has set the table for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Two end credits scenes point towards the future of the franchise, laying the groundwork for what’s to come.

The first scene focuses on Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who is brought into a movie theater by an FBI agent who tells Monica she was sent by an old friend of her mother’s. The agent then reveals herself to be a Skrull, the shape-shifting refugee aliens introduced in Captain Marvel. “He heard you’d been grounded. He’d like to meet with you,” the Skrull says, presumably talking about Nick Fury or Talos. We last saw Fury taking command on a Skrull spaceship, with Talos and Soren doubling for him and Maria Hill on Earth.

This means that we’re likely going to see Monica head to the big screen (the movie theater was a nice touch) in Captain Marvel 2. She’ll be joined by Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), who will be introduced in her own Disney+ series later this year. Hopefully the film will delve into the rift between Monica and Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, whom Monica was dismissive of in earlier episodes. If I had to guess, she’s likely pissed that Carol wasn’t there when her mother Maria (Lashana Lynch) was dying from cancer.

Fury is likely recruiting Monica to the new class of Avengers, given her new superpowers courtesy of the Hex. In addition to Captain Marvel 2, Monica could also show up in Secret Invasion, a Disney+ series centered on Nick Fury and Talos. The series will star Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, both reprising their roles from the MCU film. The six-episode series is expected to premiere in late 2021 or 2022.

The second end credits scene focuses on Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and presumably sets the stage for her appearance in the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Many fans theorized that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) would make a cameo appearance in WandaVision, which never came to pass. Instead, we see Wanda sipping tea on the porch of her secluded mountain home, while an astral projection of herself as the Scarlet Witch pours over the Darkhold (aka The Book of the Damned), which she took from Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn, who will hopefully return to the MCU). The Scarlet Witch hears the voices of her sons calling for help just as the screen cuts to black.

Earlier in the episode, Agatha tells Wanda, “Your power exceeds that of the Sorcerer Supreme,” referring to Doctor Strange. Agatha also says, “It’s your destiny to destroy the world,” which sets up a possible face-off between the newly empowered Wanda and Doctor Strange. It seems that Wanda is searching the multiverse for Vision and the twins, but will her search tear the fabric of the multiverse and end the world? If so, it would set up a powerful conflict between the Scarlet Witch and Sorcerer Supreme.

The synopsis for the Doctor Strange sequel reads, “After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend-turned-enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil.” Many thought that “old friend-turned enemy” would be Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), but it may turn out to be Wanda herself.

As for the unspeakable evil, perhaps Wanda’s attempts to find her family within the multiverse lead to her inadvertently releasing Chthon, the Elder God of Chaos (think Marvel’s version of Cthulhu). Elder Gods ruled the Earth before they were banished to other dimensions. In Marvel lore, before his banishment, Chthon reached out and touched an infant girl, marking her as a potential vessel/conduit to return to Earth. That girl, of course, is Wanda Maximoff. Marvel has a long history of Wanda being possessed by/battling Chthon, so it would make sense for the character to show up here. Chthon authored the Darkhold, which can function as a gateway between dimensions. Many are already speculating that Wanda’s cabin is located at Wundagore Mountain, her birthplace in the comics, and the place where ancient sorcerers imprisoned Chthon.

Will Doctor Strange help Wanda learn to control her newfound powers, or will he fight her for magical supremacy? Will Wanda be able to recover her lost family? And where is White Vision? Unfortunately it looks like we’ll be waiting a long time for answers: due to the pandemic, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness won’t be released until March 25, 2022.

(featured image: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]