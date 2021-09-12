It’s no secret that the Emmys have traditionally overlooked science fiction, fantasy, and comic book series. But the past few years have changed that, thanks to massive franchises like Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale, and smaller prestige series like Orphan Black. This year, several genre shows are in contention for big awards, like WandaVision, The Mandalorian, and Amazon’s The Boys.

This weekend saw these shows taking home trophies at the Creative Arts Emmys, which are awarded before the Primetime Emmys next week. Disney+ and Marvel’s WandaVision has won Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour). These are the first-ever Emmys for Marvel Studios, with WandaVision being nominated for 23 Emmys overall. Disney+ also took from some awards for The Mandalorian, including Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour).

Other big winners include Bridgerton and The Queen’s Gambit. Sketch comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show made history by winning Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming with a post production team made up entirely of women of color.

Do y’all understand what this means?? Having an entire post team made of women & non-binary geniuses and an entire editing team of women of color is just… well supervising editor @daybroadway said it best… #ablss pic.twitter.com/heJ8uCMmkv — Robin Thede (@robinthede) September 12, 2021

Awards are still rolling in, and we’ll keep you updated with future wins. Congrats to the winners and nominees!

(via Entertainment Weekly, image: Disney+)

Y: The Last Man‘s CGI Capuchin monkey Ampersand was so realistic it tricked the Humane Society. (via CBR)

Season 3 of Amazon’s The Boys has officially wrapped production. (via /Film)

James Gunn shares some storyboards for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. (via comicbook.com)

We love this wholesome content:

the sign my boyfriend made for my half marathon. I can’t pic.twitter.com/0nui8YM5RT — Mindy Shore (@heyheyminday) September 11, 2021 Ready to feel old? Steam turns 18 this week. We have crumbled into dust and blown away. (via Kotaku)

Shang-Chi stays number one at the box office two weeks in a row. (via THR)

Here’s everything we know about Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. (via Nerdist)

Miss Minutes/Tara Strong deserves more respect: Just saw a couple at the mall & the guy was wearing a #TVA t-shirt. In my #MissMinutes voice I said, “I like your shirt! Welcome to the TVA!” And they said thanks & kept walking. — tara strong (@tarastrong) September 11, 2021

Hope you’re having a chill Sunday, Mary Suevians!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]