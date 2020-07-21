WandaVision Still on Track for Release, so What Does That Mean for the MCU?

WandaVision is going to be an interesting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a lot of reasons, but right now, that entire universe is all up in the air. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was supposed to come out in August 2020, and with the delay due to the pandemic, it’s now unknown when we’ll see what was slated to be the next installment in the MCU. (After Black Widow, of course, but that’s set in the past, between Civil War and Infinity War.)

Now though, it seems as if WandaVision is still on track for its December release, and for Marvel, that’s kind of a big deal, with their entire fictional universe on the brink of ushering in a whole new era. Most movies and TV shows that have been delayed don’t have to worry about that, or worry about being intrinsically connected in the way that the MCU is, so to have WandaVision still on track when there isn’t exactly a timeframe for Falcon and the Winter Soldier? It has me wondering just how connected WandaVision is to FatWS.

We know that WandaVision is connected to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness because of Wanda’s connection to the film. (Loki is also connected, but not part of this immediate concern.) So, with that being said, maybe the “rumors” of WandaVision having Captain America’s shield around on set and whatnot is not an indicator of enough interconnectivity for them to push the show back in order for Falcon and the Winter Soldier to come out first.

Still, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier won’t necessarily be delayed beyond WandaVision‘s release date. It was originally set for an August release, and since production was halted while the show was filming in the Czech Republic, we don’t know how much still needs to be done and how long it will take to get it up and running again. They do have some time yet before WandaVision is set to premiere, although who knows, at this point, what anyone will be able to actually accomplish in that time?

To be honest, I think that WandaVision just isn’t going to be that interconnected with Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Especially since most of the show is supposed to be within Wanda’s mind, so anything that could be considered spoilery is something that can be passed off, in that moment, as something that Wanda just created, and we’d have confirmation of it being real when we actually get to see Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Am I okay with this mainly because I just want some kind of new Marvel content in my life? Maybe, but I also don’t see them being that connected. Wanda wasn’t really super connected to Bucky and Sam in the first place, other than being on Team Cap during Captain America: Civil War and standing near each other during Tony’s funeral in Avengers: Endgame.

If they are more connected than something small? Great, that’s perfect for me, someone who loves all these characters. But I just don’t see that being a problem, so maybe that means we’ll get WandaVision no problem this December. I just hope that’s the case and they don’t, eventually, delay it, as well.

