WandaVision Static: Someone Save All These Characters

Each week on WandaVision, we get deeper into the world that Wanda Maximoff is creating, and this week, we got a unique look behind the curtain and let’s look at all the characters who clearly need help.

**Spoilers for today’s episode of WandaVision lie within.**

This week’s episode of WandaVision gave us a unique look into what was happening in the world outside of Wanda’s control. Filled with people either forgetting those in Westview or forgetting Westview existed altogether, reinforcements needed to be called, meaning that Jimmy Woo showed up because he was looking for someone in witness protection who suddenly went missing—and not just missing. His family couldn’t even remember that he existed.

Bringing in Monica Rambeau, the two quickly discover the forcefield protecting the town of Westview, and before Jimmy can stop her, Monica enters the town, and suddenly we’re thrust into the behind-the-scenes world of WandaVision. That is, S.W.O.R.D. rolls up and Darcy Lewis figures out that Wanda is broadcasting a television show using this town.

So what does all of this mean? It means that everyone involved in this episode is either sad or trapped or both, and I want someone to save everyone. As the episode unfolds, we constantly see Jimmy Woo just trying to have a conversation with anyone, and it is truly sad just how lonely he seems? And that’s more the light-hearted “awwww” character moment because on the flip of that, we have Monica Rambeau dealing with the death of her mother Maria, and Wanda, by the end, clearly in control and unpacking the fact that she has to be confronted with Ultron and Vision’s death in this fantasy world she’s created for herself.

And through all of that, I had one thought: I just want someone to save all of these characters.

Much like Iron Man 3 and Captain America: Civil War, WandaVision is filled with Marvel characters refusing to unpack their problems and trying to solve them in any way other than talking about them. I just want someone to talk to Wanda and help her, and then maybe she wouldn’t have trapped herself in a sitcom universe where she gets to live her life out with Vision even though he’s very dead.

Seeing the extension of this “nope, won’t cope” feeling throughout the MCU gives us a direct look into how all this hero business affects these characters. Time and time again, these interconnected fights or issues come for the “hero” side of things being first and foremost while the characters suffer emotionally, often hurting others in their path.

Like the people of Westview. They are trapped in Wanda’s world and can’t get out. So quite literally everyone needs help because while Wanda remembers the outside world, I don’t think she’s really aware of what she’s doing.

This week, we got a look into Wanda’s fight with Monica and how much the mention of “Ultron” affected her and while she seemed to break this 1970s facade, she quickly went back, making me think that Wanda has also thrown herself completely in this world without knowing how to stop it.

From the people of Westview to the S.W.O.R.D. and FBI agents trying to stop it to Wanda Maximoff herself, everyone just needs help on WandaVision. But who can really do anything?

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com