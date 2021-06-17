So Marvel’s Kevin Feige Isn’t Saying “No” to WandaVision Season 2 …

Marvel’s Kevin Feige was asked about WandaVision at a Q&A for Paley and what we could hope for the future of Wanda (but more importantly, whether or not we’d get a second season). Wanda Maximoff’s story is one that we finally got to unpack during the first season of WandaVision, and we got a deeper look into how she has been handling everything that’s happened to her throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Yes to an evolution of storyline; probably and inevitably in many different capacities,” Feige said, going on to talk further about Wanda’s future. “[Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is] the first place where that story will continue but there will be other places.”

So what you’re telling me, Kevin, is that I can have hope that we’ll see more of WandaVision at some point? I know that he’s referring to Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron talking about continuing the journey that Wanda started on the show in Multiverse. But the fact that Feige didn’t say “no” outright is promising.

During her Actors on Actors interview with Kaley Cuoco, star Elizabeth Olsen was quick to say “no” to a second season when Cuoco tried to ask but followed it up with a comment about how with Marvel, you never really know. So, the effort to not dismiss the idea of a second season is intriguing to me.

It would be so easy to just say that WandaVision was a one and done. It had a beautiful arc, was super specific to the journey that Wanda needed to go on, and was something that fans clung to because of Wanda and Vision as characters as well as the sitcom aspect. Seeing it as just a mini-series makes sense, BUT THEN AGAIN it makes sense that we could have a similar situation pop up for Wanda.

In the world of Marvel comics, she’s struggling with her powers as well as her ability to completely stop herself from losing control of them (which, in the case of WandaVision, created the Hex). It happens when she first dreams of her twins and her memories of what she’s lost are erased, only for House of M to happen later in her arc. So, WandaVision having a second season later on in Wanda’s story? After she’s with Stephen Strange in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Not entirely out of left field.

Whether it is just Kevin Feige trying to keep that hope alive even though we have no news of what could be after Multiverse of Madness or whether he is planting the seeds for a potential second season, we’ll have to wait and see. But now I’m going to keep thinking about how else we can see Wanda in the future and if Feige says that we’ll see her in “other places,” maybe I will get that dream of her bringing the X-Men into the MCU yet.

