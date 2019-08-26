WandaVision Is Going to Break Me

WandaVision might be the most confusing of Marvel’s announced Disney+ shows, but that doesn’t make it any less important—mainly because I’m obsessed with the madness that was this weekend of casting announcements and everyone trying to figure out what in the world this show is going to be.

Here’s what we know: WandaVision is based on the idea of a 1950s family comedy with a nosy neighbor (Kathryn Hahn), and apparently, Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) are there? The show itself is still a bit of a mystery for us all because, while we know the context of it, it doesn’t really make a lot of sense that these characters would all be together, or that they would be in a comedy.

My working theory is that Wanda Maximoff is using her powers to cope with the death of Vision, which isn’t exactly what I want this show to be because (a) Wanda is more than just the men in her life, and (b) she seemed pretty fine after Avengers: Endgame with moving on from Vision and into her new life as an Avenger and alive after the Blip. Still, what else could this possibly be?

A part of me is worried because, as I said, Wanda’s storyline has constantly been tied to a man. I think part of that is because Joss Whedon made her a teenager at the time of Avengers: Age of Ultron, so she’s coping with the death of her brother, and being responsible for the death of those she was trying to save, at a very young age. Then, she went off to play house with Vision for a while, so maybe she needs some time to cope outside of the men in her life.

Another theory of mine is that when she was helping Vision in Avengers: Infinity War using her powers, maybe this is what she was showing him—this 1950s-era life that they could have lived in, joking around with friends of their friends, and dealing with the neighbors. But then, why would we go back to that small instance in Infinity War when having her own show could further Wanda’s storyline for the future of the MCU?

It’s a bit confusing, and honestly, maybe this is one of the Disney+ shows that we just have to watch to fully understand the angle behind it. I get Loki. I get The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I get Hawkeye, but this? This I’m consistently confused by, and that makes me extremely excited to see what Disney and Marvel are going to give me for Wanda Maximoff.

What is this show even going to be? We’ll have to wait and see. Just please do my baby, Wanda Maximoff, right. She is one of the strongest Avengers, after all.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

