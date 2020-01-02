2020 Just Got Better With WandaVision!

Maybe someone at Disney looked at their programming schedule and realized that there was a bit of a lapse between their shows, or maybe there is just some higher power who loves me specifically, but it seems as if we’re getting WandaVision an entire year early. I give my thanks to the gods.

2020 is going to be a big year for Marvel properties, because it ushers in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in August (which is what is rumored currently), and that’s not even getting into Black Widow and The Eternals, which are set to release this year, as well. So … why the change?

To be honest, I think it’s because Disney realized that there weren’t any big properties coming to Disney+ in the beginning of the year, while the streaming service is still trying to make a name for itself. We don’t know when WandaVision is going to hit the platform (other than just 2020), so maybe that means there will also be an earlier release date for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which has been filming now for a few months.

I do think it’s interesting that this news came before we got any indication of production beginning on the show. When they started to film The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel announced it on their official Instagram through Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. So, while I’m excited for an earlier release for WandaVision, it does give me a bit of pause because does this mean that they’re going to move up The Falcon and the Winter Soldier or is this just to get us all talking about Disney+ and keep us excited since The Mandalorian is over until next fall?

I don’t want to say this sudden change is the result of poor planning, because I don’t know what their plan is yet, but I am definitely intrigued to see what’s going to happen with the other Marvel programming that Disney has in the woodwork. With the push to get us WandaVision sooner rather than later, does that mean we’re going to get something new in its original 2021 slot? Or is this because WandaVision needs to come out before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? I’m more inclined to believe the second option but who knows, we’ll have to wait and see. I’m just happy that we’re getting WandaVision this year.

And I’m not alone. Twitter was excited about the news.

WANDAVISION IS GETTING RELEASED THIS YEAR INSTEAD OF 2021!! CAN YOU SAY LEGENDARIC pic.twitter.com/yFTQeAPUrD — ⨂ (@MCUXMEN) January 1, 2020

┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓

┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃

┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃

WANDAVISION AND MULTIVERSE

OF MADNESS TEASER TRAILERS

┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃

┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃

┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛ — (@itsjustanx) January 1, 2020

we are getting eternals, black widow, tfatws AND wandavision all in the same year omgpic.twitter.com/nHcPDnNOPc — . (@wandawitched) January 1, 2020

Me @ the knowledge that I’m getting The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow, WandaVision, The Eternals, and The Mandalorian season 2 this year: pic.twitter.com/4mzzsvVInl — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) January 2, 2020

WandaVision trending this fine morning on the first day of 2020. How’s y’all’s day going? pic.twitter.com/diyFFGaTbm — (@itsjustanx) January 1, 2020

We’ll have to wait and see exactly when WandaVision is set to come out, but if it means I also get The Falcon and the Winter Soldier earlier? 2020 is the year for me.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com