Happy WandaVision Day to Those Who Celebrate (Like Me)

Today is WandaVision day mainly because of one small shot in the pilot episode, but it’s enough to get us talking about one of the most interesting entries in the Marvel canon. When WandaVision premiered this January, I was ecstatic because I got to see my favorite Marvel lady and the strongest Avenger finally have her time to shine. Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) had always been a second thought throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now that she was starring in her own show, I knew that my girl would finally get the storylines she deserved.

And I wasn’t wrong. What I was wrong about was hating that Vision was a huge part of it. I didn’t really get the Wanda/Vision relationship in the MCU, and I didn’t want Wanda’s first outing to be tied to a man. Luckily, Jac Schaeffer mastered the art of balancing Wanda and Vision’s love story with Wanda’s own exploration of grief, and it gave me one of the most beautiful looks into a character’s psyche I’ve ever witnessed. And so today, on the day when Wanda and Vision both forgot they had dinner plans, we get to celebrate honestly one of my favorite things Marvel has ever done.

Wanda Maximoff and Vision were standing in their kitchen, and on their calendar sat a big heart on August 23.

We never really know the reasoning behind the significance of that date past it being when Wanda and Vision are hosting dinner for his boss and kicking off the theme of hearts throughout the series. But that heart would come back to eventually tear our own hearts in two. By the end of the series, it is revealed that Vision bought Wanda this plot of land in New Jersey with a note that says “To grow old in. V.”

And even though August 23 isn’t really that important in the grand scheme of Wanda’s journey (even if there are some theories as to why that particular date), it is a good day to look back at this show and Wanda as a character. I knew Wanda before the MCU, but I fell in love with her completely during the first sequence of Captain America: Civil War.

I loved the Maximoff twins in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but when Wanda’s chipped nails came into focus when they were dealing with Rumlow, I knew I’d go down in a fight to protect Wanda Maximoff. So, getting to see her explore her grief, understand the pain that she’s pushed aside throughout the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, to find some sort of inner peace for even just a brief moment? It felt great as her fan, and so today, I’ll probably watch WandaVision and cry about the emotional journey my girl went on to take care of herself and how this show, more than any other, gave me a look at how to cope through my own personal grief.

So, thank you, WandaVision.

(images: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]