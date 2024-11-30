Celebrity lookalike contests are the perfect cultural stand-in for disappearing third places—even if they’re temporary

Celebrity lookalike contests have swept the U.S. recently, inviting fans of actors and artists to attend and compete. Though most winners don’t receive much beyond a small cash prize or a medal, these impromptu events have drawn huge crowds, filling a growing cultural void as third places dwindle.

Coined by American sociologist Ray Oldenburg, the term “third place” refers to a space in which we gather to meet our community needs. With the first place being home and the second being the workplace, the third points to popular hangout spots, like bars, coffee shops, and movie theaters—spaces that don’t require you to empty your wallet on the way in and in which socializing is not only encouraged but it’s pretty much the point in going. You might catch up with friends there, meet for a first date, or meet new people and have a good time.

By definition, cost alone shouldn’t prevent you from visiting these spaces, but our real-world examples of third places have begun to deviate from their purpose as prices for food, drinks, and tickets go up, leaving many searching for community elsewhere. Enter celebrity lookalike contests. The craze began last month when plans were shared online for a Timothée Chalamet lookalike competition, to which the actor actually made an appearance in one of the funniest viral moments of the year. Since then, it seems like there’s a new face representing a contest every day, spotlighting fans who might be told they look like Jeremy Allen White, Dev Patel, Zayn Malik, or Glen Powell, more recently.

Taking place in major cities across the country, these competitions ask nothing of attendees or participants other than a notable resemblance to the actor or artist being celebrated, offering small prizes to the first-place winners and an open invitation to anyone who wants to see the best lookalike crowned. So, why compete for a mere $50 prize or a fake medal? While I’m sure many have hoped to see their favorite celebrities in attendance after Chalamet crashed his contest, it’s clear the appeal goes beyond the material.

Lookalike contests offer community at no cost

For Chalamet’s lookalike contenders, the competition marked the “biggest day of their lives,” and for those who watched the massive NYC event go down in person or online, with some even flying in to attend, it held major cultural significance along the lines of a con, sporting event, or a big-name music artist arriving in town for a concert. Except it was totally free. And one of the best-known actors of our current generation showed up. That sounds wildly affordable and fun, and that’s exactly the idea that fueled the initial contest’s inception.

Every in-person thing costs money or it’s too serious. Community is also something that you can find online but it’s so different. People just want to be together in person and do something dumb. And this is a very low-barrier-to-entry way to do that.” Anthony Po, Rolling Stone

It may sound reductive, but competitors and spectators are showing up to lookalike contests in droves primarily because they can afford it. Heck, you might even make a few bucks. That aside, it all but guarantees you’ll meet people who are also fans of the same actor or artist or the works created by the celebrity in question. Even if you’re not a fan, these competitions still present opportunities to gather, meet new people, and maybe get a Jack Schlossberg lookalike’s number—and you don’t even have to pay to get in. That’s a pretty sweet deal.

@emojuxx YES I KNOW IT’S “ZEEN” AS IN MAGAZEEEEN — please have ur fun but groups of (semingly) like-minded individuals gathering irl in your community to achieve a common goal and share expirences together feels like it could also be used to maybe help each other out in the long run and build strong relations amongst each other and prepare for the upcoming presidental term we’re about to struggle thru just putting it out there i guess don’t yell at me & wear a MASK #foryourpage ♬ original sound – (๑╹◡╹) ☆ KORÉ

Don’t get me wrong; there’s definitely room for improvement, with some suggesting independent zines and organizations setting up booths to rally support for important causes. I’m also eagerly awaiting more women-led contests. I mean, it’s kind of mind-boggling that there hasn’t been a Chappell Roan lookalike competition yet, right? I’d like to see a little more from the trend, but I’m beyond bummed that I couldn’t go to the joint contest for Challengers’ Tashi Duncan, Art Donaldson, and Patrick Zweig in LA, so consider this a call for more lookalike competitions (and maybe a repeat in, say, Orlando?).

