‘This has to be a joke’: Kanye West’s “Bomb” music video receives flak for using AI

Kanye West is back in the headlines, but people aren’t happy with him.

This year has been far from great for Kanye West. Back in June 2024, a former assistant sued West for sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and breach of contract. Just a few months later, in November, model Jenifer An filed a lawsuit against the rapper, accusing him of sexual assault.

As he ignores the damning allegations against him, West dropped the music video for “Bomb” on November 28. Since its release, the internet has slammed the star for seemingly utilizing AI to generate the entire video.

Kanye West flamed for “Bomb” music video

The “Bomb” music video stars his daughters, North and Chicago West. The two are seen driving what appears to be a crude recreation of the already ugly Tesla Cybertruck, zooming through a desert as they fight against a variety of wild animals.

It makes sense why the music video starred both of West’s daughters (though it is ironic, as he and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, have previously fallen out about their children’s roles in the spotlight). Both North and Chicago West are featured in the song, with the former rapping in Japanese and the latter showcasing a freestyle rap. However, it didn’t take long for fans to point out that North and Chicago West may not be in the video at all; in fact, the whole music video seems to have been made with generative AI.

People couldn’t hide their disdain when outlets tweeted about the music video. Many claimed it was obvious that it was made with AI and that it looked horrible. Besides the visuals receiving backlash, people stated that using AI was just lazy.

The main problem with using generative AI is that it steals jobs from people. If West didn’t want his actual daughters in the video, they could have figured out a different concept and hired real actors. An expert could have also animated the animals in the music video. The use of AI denies people the right to practice and make a career out of their art.

Others said “This has to be a joke right,” as many fans claimed the song is unlistenable and that the video is “horse shit” and that they are “done” with everything.

However, some have defended West, stating that it was heartwarming that he released a music video for a song he produced with his daughters. Still, many believe the “Bomb” music video proves that the rapper has fallen off entirely.

West has not responded to the backlash over the music video and for the sake of his reputation, it might be best if he addresses his assault allegations instead.

