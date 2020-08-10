Today in Wacky Robert Pattinson News: More Bizarre Stories

Robert Pattinson is absolutely fascinating—not in a “oh he’s hot so I like listening to him” way, but literally because he always has the strangest thoughts or stories, and they’re so much fun to listen to. From his quarantine interview at the beginning of all this to Pattinson absolutely hating Twilight, there is just something about him that keeps you intrigued by him, as an actor and as a person. Now, he’s lying to directors and failing at being secretive.

In an interview with the Irish Times talking about Tenet—the Christopher Nolan movie that’s famously been doing battle with COVID-related release issues for months—Pattinson revealed that he tried to sneak off of the set to go and audition for The Batman, but he failed miserably:

It’s funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies. And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff. So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test — I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said “it’s a family emergency” he said: “You’re doing the Batman audition, aren’t you?”

Christopher Nolan, of course, has his own famed Batman trilogy, with Christian Bale in the starring role. The Dark Knight trilogy is an incredible look at the character, and it’s also hilarious that Nolan knew Pattinson was going to talk about playing a new iteration of Bruce Wayne with The Batman director Matt Reeves even though RPattz tried to keep it all secret.

Pattinson, true to form, went on to talk about running on set with John David Washington, who used to play football for the Sacramento Mountain Lions in the United Football League, and how he (Pattinson) struggled to keep up with his lack of exercise. (Not going to lie: I’m kind of obsessed with how much Pattinson refuses to exercise.)

“When I’m running on screen I’m generally paired with John David [Washington] who is an ex-NFL player so it was the most unfair thing in the world,” Pattinson told the Irish Times. “The maximum workout I do most of the time is a casual stroll. John David can run all day long. It was good that I ended up being pretty fit. But definitely, at the beginning, there were days I just could not walk afterwards.”

And it’s always important to remember that Robert Pattinson basically scared off his own stalker by just unloading all his extra-ness on her, which is probably the most Robert Pattinson story of RPattz stories.

thinking about how robert pattinson scared off his own stalker by just being himself again pic.twitter.com/hBB2xm2Kc7 — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) August 10, 2020

I honestly cannot wait for more interviews and stories from Robert Pattinson in the future, when he’s promoting all these new projects. It’s going to be just as baffling and absurd as his interviews from the days of Harry Potter and Twilight were, and it will bring me such joy.

And that’s all I want out of a Robert Pattinson interview.

(image: Summit Entertainment)

