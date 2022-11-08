A Last-Minute Resource Guide for All Your Voting Needs

It’s Election Day! Hopefully, you’ve already voted or sent in your ballot. If you haven’t, here’s a quick guide for everyone who needs help getting involved in their democracy.

Find my polling location

There’s a whole bunch of “find my polling location” websites that can streamline the process for you. I would also suggest you check your registration and make sure your address is up to date. If it is, finding your polling location should be simple and painless.

https://www.vote.org/polling-place-locator/

https://www.usvotefoundation.org/find-my-polling-place

If your registration isn’t up to date, don’t panic; 22 states and Washington DC offer same-day voter registration, meaning you can register and vote on the same day.

Resources for Rides

Rideshare2Vote is a nonprofit organization that organizes rideshares to polling locations (and to COVID vaccines if you’re in need of a booster). They have resources available in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, and Virginia.

Lyft is also still offering discounted rideshares/bikeshares through the app.

Resources for Voters

Remember, as long as you’re in line by 7:30 PM in your time zone, you are guaranteed the right to vote.

NPR also has voter guides available for every state.

Don’t forget to fill out all the way down the ballot, front and back, for ballot initiatives and judge elections!

If you make a mistake on your ballot, you can ask for a new one.

If the machines are not working at your polling place, ask for a paper ballot.

Problems or Questions? Call the Election Protection Hotline!

English: 1-866-OUR-VOTE / 1-866-687-8683

Spanish: 1-888-VE-Y-VOTA / 1-888-839-8682

Arabic: 1-844-YALLA-US / 1-844-925-5287

For other languages including Bengali, Cantonese, Hindi, Urdu, Korean, Mandarin, Tagalog, or Vietnamese: 1-888-274-8683

What if someone tries to stop me from voting?

The ACLU has made this list breaking down what to do if you are experiencing voter intimidation, which they define as:

“Aggressively questioning voters about their citizenship, criminal record, or other qualifications to vote… Falsely representing oneself as an elections official… Displaying false or misleading signs about voter fraud and related criminal penalties… Other forms of harassment, particularly harassment targeting non-English speakers and voters of color… Spreading false information about voter requirements…” Know Your Rights | Voting Rights | American Civil Liberties Union (aclu.org)

Also remember that speaking English or passing a test are not required to vote, though some states require photo ID or proof of residence (a piece of mail with your name and address should suffice).

If you do experience voter intimidation, report it to the Election Protection Hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE or 1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (en Español) and to your local election officials. Their offices will be open on Election Day.

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]