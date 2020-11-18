Paul Bettany Talked About WandaVision, Nudity, and … Vision’s Penis …

Well … at least I know why Wanda was so happy with Vision …

Paul Bettany is obviously having a fun time. Recently, he did an interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz for his show Stir Crazy, and Bettany started to talk about how Watchmen said “Here’s the blue dick” and wondered why they don’t do that for his role as Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Well, here’s the thing. I noticed in Watchmen, they go there,” Bettany said. “It’s the size of Manhattan. It’s a fantastic example of an aforementioned penis.”

From there, he went on to talk about Vision’s, well … other gem.

“No, there is no nudity, so-to-speak, but I think people can answer this question for themselves about whether he does or doesn’t [have a penis]. Vision can change his density, so there’s that,” Paul Bettany coyly told us all and look, what is his game here? Vision changing the density of his penis? Is this so everyone who questions why Wanda is so hung up on Vision sort of understands it? (Yes, “hung up” was intentional.)

But okay look, this information is … sadly important. As far as we know, Wanda Maximoff and Vision do have twins in WandaVision, so there has to be some … things happening in their relationship. Plus, they most definitely had a sex vacation in the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, right?

Am I thinking too much about Vision’s downstairs bits now? Yes, and I fully blame Paul Bettany for it. I never wanted to sit and think about Vision’s density-defying penis, but it’s quarantine and we’re all a bit loopy and now I’m just thinking about things I … never wanted to before.

Anyway, this is my favorite response to Vision Dickgate.

nah he used airdrop to get wanda pregnant — laila ☂︎ SM3 ERA (@falconsnat) November 18, 2020

WandaVision hits Disney+ this January, and at least we know what Vision is packing? Even if there isn’t any Dr. Manhattan-level nudity coming our way.

