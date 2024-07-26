Jensen Ackles Set To Lead ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Series ‘Vought Rising’

The cast and crew of Prime Video’s hit superhero satire The Boys just finished up their first-ever Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, and suffice it to say, they didn’t show up empty handed—at least, where big announcements are involved.

Recommended Videos

Oi! Season 4 of The Boys may be long over, but showrunner Eric Kripke and Co. are already looking to the future. We’ve seen the franchise dip into new territory before with its first spinoff series Gen V, but now, the creative team is already looking to expand the universe, and naturally, looked to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con to give us a hint of what’s next.

The Boys announces prequel series Vought Rising starring Jensen Ackles

As per usual, there were plenty of surprises in store for attendees of The Boys’ Hall H panel. Moderated by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, much of the main cast showed up to join in on the festivities, including Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher (who did an incredible live rendition of his song “Faster,” BTW), Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, and many more—plus, we can’t forget the man himself, Antony Starr, who kept encouraging his castmates to “keep it moving” in true Homelander fashion.

Not only did we catch a first glimpse at season 2 of Gen V, but Jensen Ackles, who memorably played Soldier Boy in season 3 of The Boys, also made a surprise appearance to announce the next chapter of The Boys universe—a prequel series titled Vought Rising. While he didn’t offer too many details, Ackles did confirm that “producers are currently writing the script,” describing the spinoff as a “pulp saga set in New York City at the dawn of the ’50s.”

Vought Rising will star Ackles as the gun-toting Soldier Boy, along with Aya Cash (she tuned in via live video feed), who will reprise her role as Stormfront, which … yeah, will certainly make for some interesting TV. A red-blooded American patriot and a Nazi working side-by-side? I can’t wait to see how this all goes down.

Per Amazon Prime Video, Krikpe and The Boys executive producer Paul Grellong said, “It’s a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought,” adding, “We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V.”

There isn’t an official release date for Vought Rising just yet, and given we still have yet to see Gen V season 2 and the fifth (and final) season of The Boys, we’ll probably be waiting awhile for this new prequel series. Thankfully, the project seems to be well into pre-production, so here’s hoping we get to explore this unexplored point on The Boys timeline soon.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy