Here Is Everything You Can Expect to See At Virtual Crunchyroll Expo This Weekend

Virtual Crunchyroll Expo is returning to a digital viewing device near you, complete with a full slate of events for anime fans to look forward to. From August 5 – 7, fans will be treated to panels, anime premieres, virtual guest meet and greets, cosplay, performances, and everything you’d expect to see at your local (or not so local) convention of choice.

Crunchyroll has so many things planned that panels will be viewable for 24 hours up until 10 PM PT on August 9 in the event’s Video on Demand section. This means that instead of having to decide between panels that, inevitably, run at conflicting times, you can watch them later.

Now you just have to decide which ones to watch first.

Guests include a wide range of talent from the U.S. and Japan. I’ve covered a couple of them already, but since then the lineup has gotten a whole lot bigger. I personally am excited for the addition of Junichi Suwabe (Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen, Aizawa from My Hero Academia, and way too many other favs), aka, “I know that voice from somewhere, oh, of COURSE, it’s Junichi Suwabe!” Each guest profile comes with information on what day (or days) they’ll be attending the event along with the panel (or panels) they’ll be taking part in.

As to be expected, the expo has a mix of guest panels and fan panels. This also includes musical performances, a virtual shopping district (aka: artist alley and a vendor room), a theater district that’ll be offering over 100 hours of streaming content, and a cosplay competition with 41 finalists from 8 different countries.

The expo will also host exclusive first looks at a couple of upcoming anime series from Crunchyroll:

Fena: Pirate Princess

Fena Houtman remembers little about her childhood. Orphaned and raised as a servant in a brothel, her life changes when she escapes to an island of pirates where she discovers the truth behind her family. With Fena being the only one able to unlock her family’s secrets, and a formidable crew of female pirates on her tail, she must take her place as captain of her Samurai crew for a high seas adventure!

ORIENT

The story is set in Japan’s Sengoku Period. Suddenly, the demon gods arrive and change Japan forever. The famous feudal lords of the period were killed off, and the world became a place where demons ruled over humans. In this world where the demons are worshipped as gods, there is a group called the Bushidan that fights for freedom. Two boys who admire the Bushidan stand up to reclaim the human world! Their dream is to become the strongest Bushidan!

The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window

Shy bookstore clerk Kosuke Mikado has the ability to see ghosts and spirits, an ability he wishes he didn’t have, since what he sees usually terrifies him. Rihito Hiyakawa, an exorcist whose supernatural powers are as strong as his social graces are weak, doesn’t seem to fear anything, mortal or otherwise. When this odd couple gets together to solve the bizarre cases that come their way, their work methods may not be entirely safe for work!

In the Land of Leadale

New Beginnings in Familiar Lands. After a horrific accident put her on life support, the last vestige of freedom Keina Kagami had was in the VRMMORPG World of Leadale. When she wakes up in the body of her game avatar, though, Keina-now Cayna-finds that the worries of her old life appear to be a thing of the past, but somehow this new land doesn’t seem to be quite the Leadale she remembers.

High Guardian Spice

I’m so excited for Friday!! Please make sure to check out the Industry Panel at @crunchyrollexpo on Friday @ 12pm for some #HighGuardianSpice news!! More info at the link below!! See ya there 💖💖https://t.co/u4Ujt9SbyH pic.twitter.com/MHLstGiwAC — ⭐️Raye Rodriguez🌙 (@dinoraye) August 2, 2021

Along with those first looks comes the world premiere of the following series:

SAKUGAN

In the distant future, humankind lives shoulder-to-shoulder in a cramped “Colony” divided by bedrock. Outside the colony extends a dangerous undeveloped area known as “The Labyrinth.” Those who risk their lives to explore the Labyrinth and mark undeveloped areas are known as “Markers.” Memempu is a young girl who wants to become a Marker, and Gagumber is a man who quit being a Marker. This rag-tag father and daughter team is about to take on the Labyrinth! “If there is no path, then dig one!”

Restaurant to Another World 2

There is a certain restaurant in the first basement level of a multi-tenant building in one corner of a shopping street near the office district. The historical restaurant, marked by a sign with a picture of a cat, is called “Western Cuisine Nekoya.” This restaurant looks completely normal throughout the week, but on Saturdays, it opens in secret exclusively to some very unique guests. During these hours, doors in various areas of a parallel world open to allow customers of many different races and cultures into the restaurant.

TONIKAWA: Over the Moon for You ~SNS~!

When Nasa is called into work suddenly, Tsukasa faces her first night alone since they married. Struck with loneliness, she takes ahold of the smartphone that Nasa gave her as a gift. Even when apart, they remain connected at the heart.

—

Are you excited about Virtual Crunchyroll Expo? Is there anything, in particular, you’re planning to check out? Is there anything you hope we get more details about over the weekend (such as Platinum End, the upcoming series by Tsugumi Ohba, and Takeshi Obata, the team behind Death Note)?

Be sure to check out the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo website to register for the event (it’s free) and check out everything that’ll be going on this weekend!

(Image: Crunchyroll)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]